The Bears Have Met With These Stud TEs at the Senior Bowl: Report

After a disappointing overall season that saw the entire offense (not named Allen Robinson) regress, one of the major areas of concern for the Chicago Bears is the tight end position. And, based on their actions at Senior Bowl practices thus far, it looks like it’s an area the team plans to address via the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bears met with two of the nation’s top tight end prospects Tuesday, and should Chicago find a way to land one of them, it would be a huge step in the right direction for the team. According to Bryan Perez of NBC Sports, the Bears met with Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins and Vanderbilt’s Jared Pinkney

#Bears are doing their homework on TEs. Brycen Hopkins just told me he, like Pinkney, has met with Chicago. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) January 21, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of both Hopkins and Pinkney’s college stats, strengths and weaknesses.

Brycen Hopkins, Purdue Tight End

Height: 6-5

Weight: 245 lbs.

Freshman year: 10 catches for 183 yards and four touchdowns in six games

Sophomore year: 25 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games

Junior year: 34 catches for 583 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games

Senior year: 61 catches for 830 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games

Totals: 130 catches for 1,945 yards and 16 touchdowns in 40 total games.

Hopkins is an excellent route runner, and he doesn’t have an extensive injury history. He’s quite good at breaking away in one-on-one coverage, and he would fit in well in Matt Nagy’s offense. He also has shown steady and consistent improvement every season, which his numbers show. There haven’t been any weird drop-offs in production, and he seems like arguably the best tight end prospect in the 2020 draft.

The answer to the Bears TE problem is simple: It's Purdue's Brycen Hopkins. He's the best TE in the draft and pairing him up with a hopefully healthy Trey Burton would be a hell of an upgrade for Trubisky in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Bd546BP7NT — David Prince (@bydavidprince) January 2, 2020

He finished 11th in the nation in receiving yards for all tight ends, and he has both the size and the speed to succeed in the NFL. He’s also great at reading zone coverages. He’s had a few “concentration drops,” but he also has a knack for making the big play. One area of concern? He has to work on his run blocking, as it has been his most glaring flaw. That’s something that’s fixable, however, with coaching and technique.

Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt Tight End

Height: 6-4

Weight: 260 pounds

Freshman year: 22 catches for 274 yards and two touchdowns in nine games

Sophomore year: 22 catches 279 yards and three touchdowns in nine games

Junior year: 50 catches for 774 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games

Senior year: 20 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

Totals: 114 catches for 1,560 yards and 14 touchdowns in 39 total games.

Pinkney didn’t miss much of his senior year due to injury, and he doesn’t have any major injuries to worry about. He did miss Vandy’s final game of the season with a wrist injury, but it was nothing serious. So why the gap in his junior and senior year stats? Pinkney had three straight games without a reception this past season, which was a career-long. He wasn’t bogged down with injuries, but he just wasn’t anywhere near as productive in 2019 as he was the year prior, where he had a breakout 774-yard season.

Only 40 days until SEC football returns! Jared Pinkney showed why he’s one of the best tight ends in the nation on this 40-yard touchdown! #SECcountdown #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/FI3VI9ZG4B — thatSECpodcast (@thatSECpodcast) July 15, 2019

This slip in production may be a bit of a red flag, but Pinkney’s upside is huge. He’s a matchup nightmare, and he has enough savvy to get open consistently and enough strength to shed tackles once he has the ball.

Like Hopkins, he needs to work on his blocking. Draft analysts agree that while his effort is there, he sometimes has issues with run blocking, and his technique needs some work.

Considering that both of the Bears’ top two tight ends have been battling injuries over the last two seasons, the fact that neither Hopkins nor Pinkney have worrisome injury histories is also a major plus.

READ NEXT: Bears LB Khalil Mack to Miss Pro Bowl Due to ‘Undisclosed Injuries’