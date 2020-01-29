Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt Shares Update on Patrick Mahomes Contract Extension

As they have one more important game to play before their 2019/2020 NFL season comes to a close, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t quite as ready to make offseason plans, and that includes contract extensions.

However, that didn’t stop members of the media from asking Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt about his intentions on giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes a lucrative contract extension at the end of season. The reigning league MVP’s rookie contract ends at the end of this campaign and from Hunt’s response Tuesday, Kansas City are keen on keeping the Texas native in a red jersey for the entirety of his career. However, he is waiting for the right time to finalize plans.

“There will be a right time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick, and when I say the right time, it will be right time both for the player and the club,” Hunt explained, via ESPN.

“I don’t want to say it necessarily has to be this offseason, but I will say that it’s a priority to get it done.

“I hope Patrick is here for his entire career, and that’s going to be our goal.”

Fans of the red and gold know that Hunt has never deviated from this mentality. In his midseason address to Chiefs Kingdom earlier this season, the 54-year-old had similar sentiments regarding the lengthy process. After all, rumors have been swirling for quite some time that Mahomes could shatter records and become the NFL’s first $200 million quarterback.

“He is expected, at some point during the offseason, to get a new deal done with the Chiefs that I would think, just guessing, is going to be a deal in excess of $200 million over the course of that contract,” NFL insider Adam Schefter said on ESPN’s Get Up in late September.

Given how essential he’s been to the Chiefs in just his short time at Arrowhead Stadium, no Kansas City fan wants to see Mahomes play for another franchise. If it were up to running back Damien Williams, he’d give the 24-year-old whatever he wants.

Chiefs RB Damien Williams on Patrick Mahomes’ upcoming contract extension— “If I was in charge, he could have it all.” — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) January 28, 2020

49ers Had a Chance to Draft Mahomes

Selected by the Chiefs 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, it’s a mystery why nine teams passed over the record-setting gunslinger before Kansas City took a chance on the Texas Tech product. According to NFL.com‘s Nick Shook, Kansas City’s Super Bowl opponent the San Francisco 49ers had the opportunity to draft Mahomes and decided against it.

“I didn’t look into him obviously as much as I should have,” Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted Tuesday. “We definitely looked into him, studied all of his tape. Was just a freak, could make any throw, had the ability to anything. That was a little bit different situation for us. We had the second pick in the draft, did not feel like from all the intel that you get and stuff that he was gonna go that high.”

San Francisco eventually signed Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots in a mid-season trade, which has of course proven to be a successful decision for the NFC champions as well.

“We didn’t do that as hard,” Shanahan continued. “Obviously, he ended up being one of the best players in the league along with a couple other quarterbacks that year. But he’s extremely talented.”

Mahomes and Garappolo will meet on the field Sunday to battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy, and that’s when fans will ultimately see which team had the season’s best play caller.