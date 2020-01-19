Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sets Franchise Postseason Record With 10th TD

If the Kansas City Chiefs are playing, expect quarterback Patrick Mahomes to set some sort of record. Such was the case in Sunday’s AFC Championship game, where the reigning MVP tossed an incredible 20-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tyreek Hill to cut the Tennessee Titans’ lead in the second quarter.
That was Mahomes’ second touchdown of the day, finding Hill the first time as well to put the Chiefs on the board.
With that being his 10th touchdown in the postseason, the 24-year-old officially sets a Chiefs franchise record for multiple pass touchdowns and a rush touchdown in a postseason game
With less than 25 seconds left in the first half, the Texas native turned on the gears and beat the Titans secondary to put the Andy Reid’s men ahead 21-17 with a 27-yard rushing touchdown.
Twitter Reacts to Mahomes’ Rushing TD
Twitter is certainly the best place to be when Kansas City plays, and fans of the game had nothing but words of affirmation for Kansas City’s franchise quarterback.
The reward for beating Mike Vrabel’s side in Sunday’s contentious matchup? A trip to the Super Bowl to either play either the Green Bay Packers or the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs were just one offsides call away from heading to last year’s Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. With plenty to learn from since that January 2019 game, if things continue to go Kansas City’s way, they’ll be able to avenge that loss once and for all.