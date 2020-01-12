Tyreek Hill Injury: Latest Updates & Status of Chiefs WR

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a disappointing start at home in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game, allowing the Houston Texans to score 21 points in just the opening quarter.

As if things couldn’t get worse, looks like Andy Reid’s men might have to continue without one of their star receivers. On a botched third down play, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was pummeled by two Texans safeties and went down hard.

Tyreek Hill got popped. Hurts watching. pic.twitter.com/2DpDcjlQJh — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 12, 2020

The three-time Pro Bowler eventually returned to the game, but didn’t catch the eventual touchdown pass. Instead, quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed the 17-yard pass to running back Damien Williams.

Just what we needed 💨 pic.twitter.com/fHFRO3E9CC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 12, 2020

The Chiefs trail the Texans 24-7 early in the second quarter.