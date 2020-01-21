Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction: Kristaps Porzingis Injury Update

The Dallas Mavericks are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center.

Los Angeles (30-13) will be without Paul George who continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Clippers have won three straight and four of their last five without George in the lineup. Kawhi Leonard went off for 39 points on 15-of-28 shooting in the 133-130 win over New Orleans on Saturday. The Clippers outscored the Pelicans 31-20 in the fourth quarter. Despite the win, Los Angeles is just 2-5 ATS over their last seven games.

Dallas (27-15) should be getting back Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed the last 10 games with a right knee injury. The Mavericks are 6-4 in his absence and have won four straight games after a 120-112 victory over Portland on Friday. Luka Doncic scored 35 points and buried a career-high eight triples in the victory. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 29 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Dallas is 7-3 in the 10 games this season where Hardaway Jr. has scored at least 20 points.

ESPN’s FPI gives Los Angeles a 61.0% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Friday’s matchup between the Clippers and Mavericks.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Game Details

Date: Tuesday, January 21

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas)

TV: NBATV, FS Prime Ticket, FS Southwest

Spread: Mavericks -1.5

Total: 232.5

*All lines, odds & trends courtesy of FanDuel, Covers, & The Action Network

Key Injuries

Clippers

SF Paul George (hamstring) out

(hamstring) out SF Maurice Harkless (back) probable

Mavericks

PF Kristaps Porzingis (knee) questionable

Betting Trends

Clippers are 30-13 SU and 23-20 ATS this season

Mavericks are 27-15 SU and 22-18-2 ATS this season

Over 21-21-1 in Clippers games this season

Over is 26-16 in Mavericks games this season

Analysis & Pick

This is a tough matchup for the Clippers. The Mavericks are red hot and are getting back on of their key players in Kristaps Porzingis, who is having a strong season for Dallas when healthy.

The Clips are also riding a winning streak, but have had trouble covering of this stretch going just 2-5 ATS over their last seven games. The Mavericks also have one extra day of rest and are 7-4 ATS this season when having the rest advantage of their opponent.

Porzingis is averaging 17.3 points and 9.3 rebounds this season. Back in December, Porzingis recorded four-straight games of 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds earlier this season, the longest such stretch of his career. Considering it was only a 10-game absence with the knee injury, I don’t think it will take KP to get re-acclimated to the lineup.

The Clippers have already beaten the Mavericks this season in Dallas, winning 114-99 back on November November 26. Doncic scored 22 points in the game but missed all eight of his 3-point attempts. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 54 points in the victory. Doncic should shoot it better this time around and no George is a huge matchup difference for the Dallas defense. Take the home team.

PICK: Mavericks -1.5

