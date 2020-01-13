Conor McGregor Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations

Conor “Notorious” McGregor is preparing to make his walk to the Octagon on Jan. 18 for UFC 246. However, there has been a big cloud looming over McGregor since sexual assault allegations were made against him last year.

Notorious was asked about these allegations by Ariel Helwani during an ESPN exclusive interview.

Ariel Helwani asks, “Serious things have been written about you and been alleged towards you. Is there anything you want to say about these allegations.”

McGregor first responds by saying, “No, I can’t say anything about this. It just has to take place, right?

Helwani follows up with, ” Does it both you that these things are out there. That these people call you…”

McGregor interrupts, “Would it bother you?”

Helwani says, “Yes.”

McGregor continues, “There you go.” He then makes a tunnel vision gesture with his hands, alluding to him focusing on this fight.

He then says, “Time, time Ariel. Patience. Patience is a skill that we must master. Patience is one of the most valuable skills a human being must master. And I am working hard to master it. And I feel like I’m getting there. So, time will show all, That’s it. Right now, I am focused on the bout. Focused on positivity and good thoughts, and I will say a prayer for those that try and curse me or try and bring harm to me with these kinds of things. And that’s it.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ariel then asks McGregor about the story that came out a couple of years ago about McGregor being the father of another woman’s daughter. It came out later, however, that the allegations were false. Helwani wants to know if that still affects and hurts McGregor.

McGregor says, “Two and a half years that situation was going on for. So, that was a tough one for a while. But, it is what it is. There you go. It’s not mine.”

Helwani then asks McGregor if he denies all of the allegations aimed at him.

McGregor bluntly answers, “Yes, Of course.”

Helwani, “100 percent?”

McGregor answers, “Yes, f***ing h*ll Ariel. Come on, man, seriously. Time, please just time. Time will reveal all. Time will tell all. And that’s it.”

That was all that was said about the allegations. McGregor has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

READ NEXT: Anthony Pettis In Search of Former Glory at UFC 246