Conor McGregor Shares Words with Cerrone’s Grandma [WATCH]

Conor McGregor’s comeback fight at UFC 246 was a success for the Irishman, but that didn’t stop him from praising his opponent Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and his grandma, Jerry Cerrone, after the match. Here is a video that was posted by the UFC of the separate embraces:

"You raised a hell of a boy!" Listen in as @TheNotoriousMMA meets Grandma Cerrone 🤠 'The Thrill and the Agony' ➡️ https://t.co/RAcvpUcwRs (B2YB ROAR Sports) pic.twitter.com/BgvpECZMGl — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2020

The video starts with McGregor and Cerrone embracing. McGregor says to Cowboy, “Respect, respect.”

He then walks across the Octagon to Cerrone’s grandma and gives her a big hug. He says to her, “I have respect for you, so much respect for you. You raised a hell of a boy. You should be proud. I’m serious.”

The match between McGregor and Cerrone only lasted 40 seconds. As soon as the referee started the bout, McGregor charged in with a powerful left hand, which was slipped by Cerrone. The two clinched in the center of the Octagon, and McGregor landed punishing shoulder strikes to Cowboy’s nose.

After the two separated, and a knee landed for McGregor. Cerrone retaliated by throwing a head kick, but to no avail. McGregor blocked the kick and then delivered his own to Cowboy’s head, which landed and rocked him.

McGregor pounced onto Cerrone, pouring down strikes and prompting the referee to call off the fight.

Donald Cerrone Has a Very Close Relationship With His Grandma

Cowboy’s grandma has been a prominent ringside figure whenever he fights, which has been a fan-favorite storyline. She has been in the Octagon after Cowboy’s matches many times, win or lose. Jerry Cerrone has been a significant part of Cowboy’s life, and for many fans, it is an emotional moment whenever Cowboy reflects on their relationship.

Here’s a video that the UFC came out with when Cerrone was getting ready to fight Rafael dos Anjos for the UFC lightweight championship. It’s a quick glimpse into their relationship, and it also highlights her battle with pulmonary hypertension.

This video was released a few days before Cowboy’s battle against dos Anjos at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cerrone 2. Up to today’s date, this would end up being Cerrone’s first and only UFC title shot. Dos Anjos finished Cowboy in the first round with a vicious body kick and follow-up strikes.

Donald Cerrone May Be Out of Competition for a While

As reported by MMA Fighting, Cowboy may be facing a lengthy medical suspension. The Nevada State Athletic Commission recently released a list of the fighters from UFC 246, the injuries that they sustained and the amount of time they may need to take off from combat.

Cowboy is facing a six-month medical suspension for a broken nose and a mild fracture to the orbital bone. But, if a specialist determines that he is fit to fight before the six-month period is over, he will be able to get back into the Octagon sooner.

