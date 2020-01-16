Conor McGregor Has Date In Mind for His Next Fight

The UFC 246 press conference with Conor “Notorious” McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was as cordial as it gets when it comes to fighters answering questions about the fist fight that they’re about to get into.

That doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything interesting said, however. McGregor has revealed a potential date for when he wants to fight next.

During the presser, Mark Raimondi from ESPN asked McGregor, “There is a fight card coming up [in Las Vegas] in March. There’s no main event yet. If things go okay on Saturday, could you possibly turn around quickly?”

Conor McGregor answers, “Yes. God willing we come out here safe from this bout Saturday night, most certainly March would be well attainable.

The fight card in question is UFC 248 on March 7. As pointed out by Raimondi pointed out, the card that is less than two months away doesn’t have a main event. There is a possibility that the UFC brass has been saving the date for either McGregor or Cowboy, depending on whoever wins the fight on Saturday.

