Conor McGregor Nickname: Why Is UFC Star Called ‘Notorious’?

What makes Conor McGregor so “Notorious”?

McGregor has been calling himself “Notorious” since at least 2011 when the fighter was still competing under the Cage Warriors banner. Below is one of the very first tweets ever sent out from McGregor’s Twitter account before the Irishman was set to face Aaron Jahnsen back in September 2011. McGregor won that fight via first-round stoppage.

Tommy here, The Notorious Conor McGregor will take over his twittwr when he gets back from pickng up another W on @CageWarriors #CWFN2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 7, 2011

So McGregor was using his “Notorious” moniker way before his UFC days. In fact, by the time McGregor debuted with the company in April 2013, McGregor seems to have fully embraced the idea that he was going to notoriously rise to the very top of the sport.

Don’t believe me? Check out the rare footage released by the UFC on Instagram featuring McGregor’s very first UFC interview. Watch as he confidently proclaims his vision for the future and really pulls the lid off his unique approach to chasing his UFC dreams.

McGregor’s Notorious Actions and Predictions

McGregor has done plenty of notorious things over the last seven years with the company. There’s no shortage of McGregor highlight reels available on the Internet that let you see exactly know the fighter isn’t quite like any other that came before him in the UFC.

Here’s the fighter reliving some of his best work.

Of course, what makes McGregor truly special is how excellent a fighter he is. It’s one thing for someone to brag about how much better he or she is than everyone else in the sport. It’s quite another thing to actually be able to back up those claims.

For the most part, McGregor has been notorious for doing that very thing over the course of his UFC career. He was the first UFC fighter ever to become “champ champ”. He’s sold more UFC PPVs than anyone in history.

McGregor is easily the biggest superstar the UFC has ever produced.

Heck, he’s even notorious for being able to predict things way in advance of them actually happening. “Mystic Mac” is no joke.

PROOF Conor McGregor Is From The FUTUREConor McGregor predicting the future on numerous occasions to the exact detail, THE KING IS BACK. 2016-09-03T13:13:38.000Z

McGregor Notorius for Being Fan of Famous Rapper

But the most likely explanation about where McGregor’s popular moniker comes from has nothing to do with the notorious things McGregor has said and done in the UFC. After all, McGregor was already calling himself “Notorious” way before any of those things happened.

McGregor is notoriously famous for digging the work of late hip hop artist The Notorious B.I.G. If you’ve ever seen McGregor fight, you know his walkout music for just about every single contest partially includes that rapper’s 1997 song “Hypnotize” mixed with a Sinead O’Connor and The Chieftains diddy entitled “The Foggy Dew.”

It’s arguably the most celebrated ring walk in all of combat sports, and it’s something he notoriously finishes with “The Billionaire Strut” he took from the WWE’s Vince McMahon and made his own.

So while there doesn’t seem to be any recorded answer as to why McGregor’s “Notorious” nickname is what the fighter chose for himself during the early part of his MMA career, one thing is clear.

It certainly seems to fit him.

