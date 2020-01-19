Derrick Henry and His Girlfriend Adrianna Rivas Expecting First Child

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and his girlfriend Adrianna Rivas have plenty to celebrate, regardless of the outcome of the playoffs. Prior to Henry’s AFC Conference Championship playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Rivas announced her pregnancy publically via Instagram.

In her caption on the post, Rivas also revealed the sex of their unborn child. The pair is expecting a baby girl. Their daughter will be the first child for Henry and Rivas. Read on to learn more about their newest addition to the family, and more, below.

Their Budding Family Already Includes a Few Canine Members

Rivas, an avid dog lover, already has two furry family members. Her first dog, Nala, is a three year old Golden Doodle. She also recently added another puppy to the family in March of 2018. This latest addition, a rottweiler mix named Nino, appeared quite fond of his new sister Nala, as is apparent in this post from April of 2018.

Rivas Has Her Own Business

Rivas also runs her own company, Attraction by Adrianna. The company provides beauty services, namely eyelash extensions. She currently offers four different sets, including services to extend length, increase volume, add depth, and more.

The website also provides photographic examples of each set of lashes. She also shows off her own handiwork on Instagram, including her hair and makeup.

Adrianna Rivas Regularly Attends Titans Games

Henry’s accomplishments speak for themselves. This season, Henry led the NFL in rushing yards, was the only running back in the NFL to eclipse 1,500 yards rushing, and he recently broke an impressive post-season record as well. He is the first running back in NFL history to register two 180 yard rushing games over the same postseason.

Rivas is no stranger to the football field, as she regularly travels to NFL games to watch Henry compete. In fact, she even brought her family along to watch one of Henry’s games in November of 2019.

That’s far from the first game that Rivas has attended. In fact, she has made regular appearances at Henry’s games to show her support throughout the years they have been dating. Even when Rivas can’t make the trip from her home state of Texas, she still watches the games to cheer for Henry.

