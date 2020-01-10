Former Champ Dominick Cruz Has a Message for Henry Cejudo

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz is looking to return to the Octagon this year, and he has a message for the current titleholder, Henry “The Messenger” Cejudo.

Cruz recently appeared on Food Truck Diaries, which is hosted by former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub. The former champ has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury, and hasn’t competed inside the cage for three years. But, he is expecting to get the green light to compete in 2020.

At the end of the interview, Cruz reveals to Schaub what matchup he’d like for his comeback fight.

“You got Henry Cejudo calling me out, why would I want to fight anyone else?” Cruz said. “He’s the titleholder, he’s got an Olympic title.”

Cruz then mentions how Cejudo, who is also the UFC flyweight champion, has been referring to himself as the greatest of all time. Cruz, who many consider the greatest UFC bantamweight fighter ever, believes that Cejudo needs to beat him before he calls himself the best.

Cruz has a message for The Messenger: “[Cejudo] wants to say he’s the GOAT. You got to beat me, bro. Plain, simple, period. No if’s, and’s, or but’s about it”

Cejudo, who is also recovering from shoulder surgery, won the UFC bantamweight belt when he finished Marlon Moraes at UFC 238. Even though he’s injured, Cejudo has been persistent in calling out new challengers to fight when he comes back. And, for a while, Dominick Cruz was on the top of that list.

The Messenger has recently changed his tune and is now focusing on landing a different opponent, former featherweight champion, Jose Aldo. Aldo moved down to bantamweight and fought for the first time at the weight class last month at UFC 245. He ultimately lost a controversial decision to top-contender Marlon Moraes. Even though Aldo is officially 0-1 at bantamweight, Cejudo has been trying to line up a fight with him.

Cruz believes he knows why Cejudo wants to fight Aldo next, and not him.

Speaking from the perspective of Cejudo, Cruz says, “Aldo just lost to a guy that you beat. That’s why you want to face Aldo.” Cruz also thinks that Cejudo wants the Aldo fight because it’ll bolster his resume even more.

Aldo was the first-ever UFC featherweight champion, and some see him as the greatest ever in the weight class. Cruz believes Cejudo is wanting to add another huge name to his resume, and by defeating Aldo, he’ll accomplish that.

But, according to the former bantamweight champ, by defeating Aldo, Cejudo won’t prove that he’s the best in the weight division. Cruz is adamant that The Messenger needs to defeat him to be called the greatest.

“Realistically, fighting me makes you the best in the division, if you can beat me,” Cruz says. “But I think you know the truth. That’s why you’re going towards Aldo that lost to Moraes, who you beat. That gives some comfort. Where you got me you could face, after a three-year layoff where I’ve looked very good before in the past. And I fight a little unconventionally. But the way I see it, we’re both coming off shoulder surgery, and so that makes this an even fight to have.”

Once Cruz is 100 percent healthy, he will be ready to sign the contract to fight Cejudo. “I’ll fight the dude; the dude says he wants to fight me. Let’s do this.”

