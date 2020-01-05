Dustin Poirier Visualizes the Outcome of a Fight With Nate Diaz

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier is looking for a big UFC fight, and he has set his eyes on Stockton’s Nate Diaz.

This morning, Poirier posted a string of tweets aimed at Diaz, including him rebutting Diaz’s claim.

Stop it Nathan https://t.co/ahn3NFZsN6 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 5, 2020

Diaz is claiming to have injected new life into the UFC by saying, “Don’t act like I didn’t kick this whole fight s—t back in gear.”

He is referring to his two massive fights in 2019, against Anthony Pettis and Jorge Masvidal. The Diamond isn’t having it however, with a simple “Stop it Nathan.”

A fan also responded to Diaz’s tweet by requesting for him to fight Poirier, with Poirier retweeting it.

Fight @DustinPoirier, it would be 💯🔥🔥 — Paulo Nyex (@Paulo_Nyex) January 5, 2020

Poirier, who is sidelined with a hip injury until spring, has been campaigning for comeback fights, including a rematch with Justin Gaethje or Conor McGregor, and of course, Nate Diaz.

When asked by a fan about how a fight with Diaz would go, Poirier visualizes a showstopping win:

I see me knocking him out https://t.co/bPVvpFe1OL — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 5, 2020

The Diamond said in his tweet, “I see me knocking him out.”

Both Poirier and Diaz have won multiple UFC performance bonuses. If this fight comes to fruition, it’ll be a barn-burner of a stand-up match that has the potential to be the fight of the night.

READ NEXT: Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know