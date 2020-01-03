Eagles Release Final Injury Report & Uniform Combination versus Seahawks

Next man up. It’s been the rallying cry all year so why would it be any different in the playoffs? It’s not.

The Philadelphia Eagles released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s wild-card showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. Nelson Agholor is the only player officially ruled out at this point.

The fifth-year receiver is a starter in name, although he hasn’t been in the lineup since Dec. 1 and was replaced in the slot by Greg Ward. Agholor can’t seem to get back from a nagging knee injury. In all reality, he’s probably on his way out the door since his contract expires at the end of the season.

Starting right tackle Lane Johnson and starting tight end Zach Ertz were seen moving around at Friday’s practice in a limited capacity. Both players are longshots to play on Sunday and considered game-time decisions. Johnson and Ertz are listed as questionable.

“Lane is still working. I’ll tell you what, he’s a tough guy,” Doug Pederson said of Johnson. “He really wants to play in this football game.”

The head coach confirmed the only issue holding Ertz back is a medical clearance from team doctors.

“He will work a little bit on the side again like he’s done this week and stuff like that, but we’re waiting on a few doctor results tomorrow,” Pederson said. “If things go favorable, he’ll play; if they don’t, he won’t.”

Lacerated Kidney = Zach Ertz out

Bruised Kidney = reasonable chance to play https://t.co/2k647VqvTc — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) January 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the other six injured Eagles — DE Derek Barnett (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (triceps), CB Sidney Jones (back), CB Avonte Maddox (abdomen), CB Jalen Mills (ankle) and RB Miles Sanders (ankle) — were all full participants and ready to go.

Sanders, who has amassed 1,641 all-purpose yards in 16 games, was the most worrisome name on the list. The rookie running back has been battling a low-grade ankle sprain but he kept telling reporters that he would play.

It appears that will be the case as he practiced in full and carries no injury designation. Sanders is a leading candidate for NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year after becoming just one of seven rookies in NFL history to account for 800 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards.

Sanders Gets Mic’d Up Treatment on Eagles Twitter

Speaking of Miles Sanders, the rookie was mic’d up on the Eagles’ popular “Audible” segment last week. The video popped up on the team’s Twitter account and provided some insight into what makes Sanders tick.

He let his personality out for all to see. In it, Sanders can be heard schooling backfield mate Boston Scott on the nuances of his sneaker game. Turns out, he got his custom white cleats from Nike.

The running back has a heart-to-heart with quarterback Carson Wentz early in the game and embraces his former Penn State teammate Saquon Barkley during pre-game introductions. The highlight comes when he sets the edge on a huge block to take out Giants linebacker David Mayo. Wentz is heard saying: “Great friggin’ block, kid!”

Eagles Breaking Out Midnight Green Jerseys

The Eagles announced their uniform combination for Sunday in another highly-anticipated ritual. The team will be donning their midnight green jerseys and white pants against Seattle.

The last time the Eagles wore their midnight green-and-white outfits was in Week 16 when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a game that essentially earned them the NFC East division.

Philadelphia has posted a 3-4 record on the year when wearing the ensemble, including wins over the Cowboys (Week 16), Jets (Week 5) and Redskins (Week 1). The losses came in sloppy showings versus the Lions (Week 3), Cowboys (Week 7), Patriots (Week 11) and Seahawks (Week 12). Let’s hope the last one isn’t an omen.

Ready to fly in midnight green on Sunday#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/SUMVFrqwuI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 3, 2020

“We moved the ball. We did some things. Our opening drive we were right down in the red zone and we settled for the three there,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of the team’s 17-9 loss to Seattle on Nov. 24. “We had some opportunities, and there were a few penalties, and then the right side of our offensive line, as you know, we kind of had to shift some guys there, so it was kind of unsettled.”

