5 Players for Lions to Watch at East-West Shrine Game

The road to the 2020 NFL Draft is just set to get underway, and the scouting process is about to get into full swing in the months ahead. The first step in this process for every team in the league is the East-West Shrine Game.

While the game isn’t nearly as big or as well-known as the Senior Bowl, there is no doubt it is very important for the process in terms of getting to know players and establish who might be on the list for the draft and the free agency period coming up afterward.

So which players to the Detroit Lions need to think about in terms of the Shrine Game? Here’s a look at the top names to remember for the weekend.

Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State

At Ohio State, all Victor did was turn in big play after big play in one of the most exciting offenses in college football. As a result, he’s a player to watch and remember for the later rounds for Detroit. The Lions could use a little help at the wideout spot, and Victor wouldn’t cost a high pick. He’s a player who is worth watching to see how much his star might climb in the months ahead. A team like Detroit could score big with a flier on Victor, who could make the impact most Buckeye wideouts do at the next level given his insane production at Ohio State.

LeVonte Bellamy, RB, Western Michigan

Not a household name in his own state, Bellamy was no less impressive for the Broncos running the football. In college, he rushed for 3,720 yards and 37 touchdowns. A tough runner, Bellamy packs a punch when he hits the line, and that’s just the type of runner the Lions could be looking to in order to reshape their ground game up front. Bellamy has some miles after a five year career, but with the Lions needing help at running back, there could be a need for his type of runner in the backfield, making him an interesting name to consider.

Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State

Quietly, Williams was one of the more impressive players for the last few seasons on a solid Michigan State defense. A lineman who can penetrate as well as stuff the run, Williams gets after it at the point of attack and is a player the Lions could surely use for depth up front. The team has been missing some quality elements along their defensive line, and a player like Williams could be a quality late round score for the Lions. At the very least, Williams is worth a look this week and could get himself on the radar with some solid performances this week in Florida.

Kendall Coleman, DE, Syracuse

The Lions had a miserable pass rush in 2019, so anyone who can pursue the quarterback is going to be one to watch in the months ahead. Coleman is an interesting player with 15.5 sacks in college for the Orange, and to go with that production, he has solid 6-3 size on his side. Finding depth players to pressure the pocket needs to be a goal of Detroit this offseason, and Coleman should be one to watch for the team as a result.

Matt Womack, OL, Alabama

The Lions might have to reshape their offensive line a lot in the coming offseason, and Womack is a player who has experience at tackle or guard while also playing for Alabama. Not all Crimson Tide players make it to elite status in the NFL, but Womack has the look of a player who could turn himself into a solid rotational piece for the line. For Detroit, that could be important. Womack is someone to have on the radar as a potential late pick that Detroit could use for depth up front.

READ NEXT: Grading Lions Rookie Class in 2019 Season