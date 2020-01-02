Errol Spence Jr: Police Discovered Handgun at Car Crash [Watch]

According to TMZ Sports, the outlet has obtained the police crash video of Welterweight Boxing Champion Errol Spence Jr’s Ferrari crash back in October of 2019. The footage shows Dallas police scrambling to get a blood sample, while the Dallas native is being treated in was being treated at the hospital.

The footage also shows police found a loaded, Fn Colombian handgun at the crash scene, which is valued at 1000k.

“It’s only a $1,000 gun!” said one of the officers at the scene.

According to TMZ, it’s a miracle that Spence is even alive because his Ferrari was totally destroyed and was EJECTED from the vehicle upon impact. It was later determined at Methodist Dallas Medical Center that Spence was indeed driving under the influences, and he has since been charged with DWI per TMZ.

As for the gun, Spence was not charged with possession of the weapon due to fact, the Dallas Police Department couldn’t link it to the Welterweight Champion.

READ NEXT: Nick Diaz Already Training for Jorge Masvidal Bout, Says Manager