Former Pro Bowler Claims AFC Rival is ‘Perfect’ Fit For Patriots’ Tom Brady

This former rival of Tom Brady believes there is life after the New England Patriots for the veteran quarterback.

According to Bart Scott — a former Pro Bowl linebacker who played for the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets from 2002 until 2012 — the perfect destination for the 42-year-old quarterback in 2020 is none other than the Los Angeles Chargers.

Scott believes that with the likely departure of 38-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers, the Chargers would jump back into being a Super Bowl contender with Brady at the helm.

Via Ted Holmlund of The New York Post:

“Well, if we’re going to play quarterback musical chairs and we think maybe Philip Rivers is going to go to the Colts, I think the perfect destination for Tom Brady would be the Chargers,” Scott said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” show. “You talk about their skill set. He’d be going home. They’re going to their new stadium this year. They need to fill that stadium. They’re not filling a soccer stadium. So when they move there, you talk about creating some sizzle. There’s a lot of Patriots fans that are out on the West Coast, he’s a West Coast guy.”

Are the Chargers a Possible Destination For Brady?

The Chargers have been thrown around as a possible destination for Brady in 2020 if he’s not welcomed back to the New England for a 21st season. The veteran quarterback is in the last year of his deal and there are no imminent reports of Brady being re-signed.

Brady will enter Wild Card weekend as a participant for the first time since the 2009 season. The last time Brady and the Patriots played on opening weekend of the playoffs, they were throttled by a score of 33-14 by the Ravens.

What that means is that Brady’s home game against the Tennessee Titans could not only be his last game at Foxboro — it could be his final game as a member of the Patriots.

If you’re wondering why a 42-year-old, six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback would want to continue his career elsewhere in a place such as Los Angeles, Scott has a simple answer — because Brady wants to prove he can win without head coach Bill Belichick.

“I think Brady wants to prove he can win without (Belichick),” he said. “Going out there with Anthony Lynn, with a team with a tremendous tight end in (Hunter) Henry. You think about Keenan Allen, maybe one of the best receivers he’d ever play with and the (Mike) Williams kid is a splash. Even if they don’t bring back (Melvin) Gordon, they still have (Austin) Ekeler. I think he’d have some of the best weapons he’s had in years.”

Why the Chargers Would Appeal To Brady

The Chargers were a playoff team in 2018, advancing to the Divisional Round before losing to the Patriots. Entering the 2019 season, they were expected to be Super Bowl contenders. However, they ended up finishing the season at a record of 6-10, in large part due to Rivers’ 20 interceptions — the third-most in the NFL.

Considering Los Angeles does have one of the more stacked offensive supporting casts in the league, Brady would finally have the receivers that he currently lacks in New England.

With that said, it would be a bold move for Brady to continue his playing career with another franchise in unfamiliar territory.

Regardless of what happens this season, Brady’s legacy is secure. However, he could possibly hurt it by playing one more season for another NFL franchise.