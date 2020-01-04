Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Posts Sweet IG Message About Patriots QB

As Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen recently pointed out, you can imagine the climate is a bit different in Massachusetts when compared to Brazil. Gisele is originally from Brazil and recently shared her secret to how she stays warm in the wintertime.

“My friends always ask me as a brazilian how do I survive the New England cold. I have a really cozy @tombrady blanket. ❤️,” Gisele noted on Instagram back in November.

Gisele’s post came complete with a photo of herself wrapped up in Brady’s jacket. Gisele also posted a birthday shoutout to their son, Benjamin, who recently turned 10 years old.

“Happy birthday my little angel. I can’t believe you are 10! There’s never a dull moment when you are around. No one makes me laugh like you do! I am so lucky to be your Mamma. We love you so much! ❤🥰🎈,” GIsele said on Instagram.

The couple are the proud parents of Benjamin and Vivian, while Brady also has a son, Jack, from a previous relationship.

Brady Admitted With Their Busy Schedules It Can Be “2 Ships Passing in the Night”

Brady and Gisele both have successful careers that require busy schedules. During an interview on E! Network, Brady admitted that the couple has to be intentional about their schedules to avoid becoming “two ships passing in the night.”

“A lot of the times, you know, I’m going one direction, she’s going the other,” Brady explained, per E Online. “And it’s ships passing in the night. I think we just have to make sure we take time for one another. And I think if you want it to get better and improve, you’ve gotta communicate. I want to support her and her dreams. She wants to support me and mine.”

Gisele Posted a Heartfelt New Year’s Message to Fans

Gisele has more than 15 million Instagram followers, and she often makes inspirational posts aimed to encourage fans. As the new year arrived, Gisele made a lengthy Instagram post encouraging her followers to “take care of yourself so you can feel fulfilled” in 2020.

This new year, I wish for you to love yourself and take care of yourself so you can feel fulfilled and then spread that energy all around you. I wish you strength and courage, to get out of your comfort zone and expand beyond what you thought you could, making all the changes you want to see in your life… I wish you more love and empathy towards others and the planet. May 2020 bring love, wisdom, justice, truth and goodness to our lives and to the whole world. May happiness be the way, not the goal. I wish you the best year ever!

There is also plenty of intrigue around where Brady will spend the new year. Brady will be a free agent this offseason causing many to wonder if his time with the Patriots has come to a close. It will be interesting to see how 2020 turns out for both Gisele and Brady moving forward.