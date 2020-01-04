Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Posts Sweet IG Message About Patriots QB

Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Posts Sweet IG Message About Patriots QB

Getty Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady form one of the most famous couples in the world.

As Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen recently pointed out, you can imagine the climate is a bit different in Massachusetts when compared to Brazil. Gisele is originally from Brazil and recently shared her secret to how she stays warm in the wintertime.

“My friends always ask me as a brazilian how do I survive the New England cold. I have a really cozy @tombrady blanket. ❤️,” Gisele noted on Instagram back in November.

Gisele’s post came complete with a photo of herself wrapped up in Brady’s jacket. Gisele also posted a birthday shoutout to their son, Benjamin, who recently turned 10 years old.

“Happy birthday my little angel. I can’t believe you are 10! There’s never a dull moment when you are around. No one makes me laugh like you do! I am so lucky to be your Mamma. We love you so much! ❤🥰🎈,” GIsele said on Instagram.

The couple are the proud parents of Benjamin and Vivian, while Brady also has a son, Jack, from a previous relationship.

Happy Father’s Day my love. There’s no words to describe how much you mean to us. There’s nothing that we love more than being with you! Besides being the best tickler, pancake maker and hair cuter in the world you are the best dad ! Thank you for always making us feel safe and for loving us the way that you do. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️❤️ Feliz Dia dos Pais, meu amor. Não há palavras para descrever o quanto você significa para nós. Não há nada que amamos mais do que estar com você! Além de fazer as melhores cócegas, panquecas, e cortes de cabelo, você também é o melhor pai! Obrigada por sempre nos fazer sentir seguros e por nos amar. Nós te amamos muito!

Brady Admitted With Their Busy Schedules It Can Be “2 Ships Passing in the Night”

Brady and Gisele both have successful careers that require busy schedules. During an interview on E! Network, Brady admitted that the couple has to be intentional about their schedules to avoid becoming “two ships passing in the night.”

“A lot of the times, you know, I’m going one direction, she’s going the other,” Brady explained, per E Online. “And it’s ships passing in the night. I think we just have to make sure we take time for one another. And I think if you want it to get better and improve, you’ve gotta communicate. I want to support her and her dreams. She wants to support me and mine.”

Gisele Posted a Heartfelt New Year’s Message to Fans

This new year, I wish for you to love yourself and take care of yourself so you can feel fulfilled and then spread that energy all around you. I wish you strength and courage, to get out of your comfort zone and expand beyond what you thought you could, making all the changes you want to see in your life. I wish you time alone, to be in silence and quite your mind so you can listen to your own truth and let that be your guiding light. I wish you patience and humility, to respect other points of view, nobody is perfect. We all have challenges, we all make mistakes, they are here to help us learn, grown and expand. I wish you more love and empathy towards others and the planet. May 2020 bring love, wisdom, justice, truth and goodness to our lives and to the whole world. May happiness be the way, not the goal. I wish you the best year ever! ✨❤️✨ Neste novo ano, desejo que você se ame e se cuide, para que possa se sentir realizado, e depois espalhe essa energia ao seu redor. Desejo-lhe força e coragem, para sair da sua zona de conforto e expandir-se além do que você pensou que poderia, fazendo todas as mudanças que deseja em sua vida. Desejo-lhe tempo a sós, para ficar em silêncio e para poder ouvir sua própria verdade e deixar que essa seja sua luz guia. Desejo-lhe paciência e humildade, para respeitar outros pontos de vista, ninguém é perfeito. Todos temos desafios, todos cometemos erros, eles estão aqui para nos ajudar a aprender, crescer e expandir. Desejo-lhe mais amor próprio e empatia pelos outros e pelo planeta. Que 2020 traga mais amor, sabedoria, justiça, verdade e bondade para nossas vidas e para o mundo inteiro. Que a felicidade seja o caminho, não a meta. Desejo-lhe que esse seja o seu melhor ano!

Gisele has more than 15 million Instagram followers, and she often makes inspirational posts aimed to encourage fans. As the new year arrived, Gisele made a lengthy Instagram post encouraging her followers to “take care of yourself so you can feel fulfilled” in 2020.

This new year, I wish for you to love yourself and take care of yourself so you can feel fulfilled and then spread that energy all around you. I wish you strength and courage, to get out of your comfort zone and expand beyond what you thought you could, making all the changes you want to see in your life…

I wish you more love and empathy towards others and the planet. May 2020 bring love, wisdom, justice, truth and goodness to our lives and to the whole world. May happiness be the way, not the goal. I wish you the best year ever!

There is also plenty of intrigue around where Brady will spend the new year. Brady will be a free agent this offseason causing many to wonder if his time with the Patriots has come to a close. It will be interesting to see how 2020 turns out for both Gisele and Brady moving forward.

