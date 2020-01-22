Aaron Rodgers Reveals Strong Thoughts Against Christianity

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is fresh off a divisional round beatdown at the hands of the now Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers. Yet, despite Rodgers, a likely future Hall of Famer, once again falling short of the NFL’s grand prize, it’s not his play, but rather recent comments that have caught headlines.

Aaron Rodgers Takes Strong Stance Against Christianity in Interview

Aaron Rodgers sat down with girlfriend Danica Patrick for an interview on her Pretty Intense podcast recently, discussing a number of subjects. However, it’s Rodgers’ comments about Christianity and his lack of belief in the religion that has drawn eyes.

Here’s what Rodgers had to say about the religion, and his viewpoint on Christianity and God as a whole.

“I don’t know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell.” Rodgers continued, “What type of loving, sensitive, omnipresent, omnipotent being wants to condem his beatiful creation to a fiery hell at the end of all this.”

You can watch the interview in full via Patrick’s YouTube Channel or check out Rodgers’ noteworthy comment below via the clip Tweeted by the Caring Atheist.

American Quarterback & Superbowl winner Aaron Rodgers has left Christianity.

"I don't know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell". Fact: All religions who have a "hell" have it of course to scare people to follow the religion. 👍 pic.twitter.com/adtEJybYJI — The Caring Atheist (@Caring_Atheist) January 21, 2020

Born in Chico, California, Rodgers was raised in a devout Christian family under his parents Darla and Edward. In the interview, Rodgers claims he accepted Christ at a very young age. He would readily frequent church on Sundays, always looking forward to making it back home to catch the second slate of NFL games. It was during his time attending Church that Rodgers says he began to question his faith.

Rodgers elaborated on this turning point in an interview back in 2017 with ESPN the Magazine.

“I remember asking a question as a young person about somebody in a remote rainforest because the words that I got were: ‘If you don’t confess your sins, then you’re going to hell.’ and I said, ‘What about the people who don’t have a Bible readily accessible?” “I think in people’s lives who grew up in some sort of organized religion, there really comes a time when you start to question things more.”

READ NEXT: The Raheem Mostert Story: From UDFA to 49ers Star