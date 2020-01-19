Chiefs’ K Harrison Butker’s Wife Isabelle Were High School Sweethearts

The AFC Championship matchup kicks off between the Tennessee and Kansas City on Saturday, and even though the Chiefs are over 7 point favorites to win, the Titans have proved they are a force to be reckoned with on the road after taking down both the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens in order to reach this final playoff game.

While the Chiefs briefly looked like they were going to lose to the Houston Texans last week, trailing by three touchdowns in the first quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the team roared back with a vengeance in the second half. Not to be overshadowed in their journey to the Super Bowl, Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker, the 6’4, 205-pound powerhouse leg whose career field-goal percentage in 89.7. The 24-year-old is now the highest-rated kicker in the franchise’s history.

Cheering Butker on during every game, his wife Isabelle, whom he married in a devout Christian ceremony on February 10, 2018. The couple dated for nearly 8 years prior to tying the knot, and after Butker proposed to Isabelle on May 9, 2017, he shared a tribute on Instagram to the woman who would become his future wife.

He wrote, “From the first moments of our relationship, back in freshman year of high school, I always envisioned marrying you and raising a family together. You push me to be a better man and are so patient and forgiving when I fall short. I am truly amazed at how God has worked in your life and in our relationship and pray we continue to learn and grow from each other. Can’t wait to see what our future holds together as a married couple! I love you Izzy.”

During the AFC Championship game last season, Butker scored a 39-yard field goal against the New England Patriots which sent the game into overtime. While the Chiefs were ultimately defeated 37-31, the kicker had a huge reason to celebrate the following week when his wife Isabelle welcomed their first baby. James Augustine Butker came into the world weighing 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

Isabelle has been a huge support for Butker since the very beginning of his football journey. They dated while he played at at Wesminster in high school, she cheered him on at Georgia Institue of Technology, after he joined the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad, and was by his side when Kansas City signed him in 2017.

Butker initially joined the Chiefs to replace an injured Cairo Santons, and then he went on to finish the regular season with a total of 147 points, setting a new Chiefs record. During his three seasons in the NFL, he’s kicked a total of 426 points, which is a new NFL record. He successfully smashed previous record holder, New Orleans Saints’ kicker Will Lutz, who kicked a total of 409 points in his first three seasons.

We have signed K Harrison Butker to a contract extension! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zodyFGxChc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 13, 2019

In June 2019, Butker signed a huge 5-year $20.3 million contract extenstion with the Chiefs, and not only was Isabelle by his side, but their adorable baby boy.

Butker’s Parents Are Also A Huge Source of Support

Mom, I am so thankful for the many lessons you have taught me and I hope we never stop enjoying our time together. Thank you for all your prayers and I will be praying especially today that you continue to grow closer to the Lord and be an example for all mothers. I love you Mom! pic.twitter.com/feX3nbTpmz — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) May 13, 2018

Butker told The Kansas City Star that his parents, Elizabeth and Harrison, help keep him grounded as his career takes off in the NFL. “My dad will be like, ‘I was watching your last couple of kicks from the past game and the ball was doing this,’” Butker joked. “He’s always making comments about stuff, but it’s good.”

“It keeps me humble, especially if I’ve had a couple of good weeks and I’m feeling good,” Butker continued. “[Dad] will notice something in there that’s a little off, and sometimes when I think I’m struggling, he’ll tell me I’m doing great. So, it kind of balances out.”

Butker also said that he was never forced into playing football. “They believed in me,” Butker said. “They didn’t push me to do anything I didn’t want to do, but they saw how I reacted. I loved sports growing up and I always wanted to get better, and I love what I do for a career now.”

