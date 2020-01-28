Judges Rules on Antonio Brown’s House Arrest Ahead of Trial

Antonio Brown is a free man — at least, in terms of leaving his own property.

A Florida circuit judge freed the much-maligned NFL wide receiver from house arrest Tuesday, allowing him to travel freely within the United States in order to satisfy his contractual obligations as he awaits trial for battery charges, according to ESPN. Instead of wearing an ankle monitor, Brown will be required to check in with court personnel daily and must still surrender his passport.

Brown is also not allowed to possess any weapons or ammunition and must submit to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.

“I’m about to get this taken off,” Brown said in an Instagram Live video taken Tuesday morning. “I’m free to go.”

Brown turned himself in after Florida police issued a warrant for his arrest last week, stemming from a dispute involving his trainer and the driver of a moving truck. He faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief and, while he is free to go, his bail of $110,000 remains in place.

Brown was one of the most prolific NFL wideouts over his nine seasons in the league, spending the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers until he was traded last year to the Oakland Raiders. He never played a live snap for the Raiders, though, as multiple off-the-field incidents led to his release from the team. He then signed with the New England Patriots, but they released him less than two weeks later in September after two women accused him of sexual misconduct.

