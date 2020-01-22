Justin Tucker Drills Deep Field Goal in Pro Bowl Practice [WATCH]

The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl is a fun time for players to show their skills, and the Baltimore Ravens will be well represented this weekend.

Kicker Justin Tucker is just one of the players getting going in Orlando, and he started off his week with an awesome display of kicking as usual. Tucker was casually drilling 70 yard field goals during practice.

Here’s a look at the kick that Tucker made:

Better than that was Mark Ingram’s reaction. Acting as holder, Ingram was all in on Tucker’s kicks and was hyping them up almost professionally. Here’s a look at him doing just that:

Tucker continues to be a wonder, and is obviously one of the NFL’s best kickers for all he can do on the field. Like all the Ravens, he earned yet another trip to Orlando with phenomenal play and statistics in 2019.

It’s good to see the rest of the NFL world getting to celebrate Tucker for all he can do kicking the football now. He remains freakishly long as well as freakishly accurate, and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Expect Tucker to make even more Pro Bowls with these abilities on the field.

Justin Tucker NFL’s Most Consistent Kicker

Tucker is so good, in fact, he is nothing if not a model of complete consistency for the team. Since 2016, the Ravens’ kicker has put up the same amount of points right through to 2019. It’s a great stat that was recently brought to light by Bo Smolka.

One of the more amazing #NFL statistics you will see: Total points in each of the past four years for #Ravens K Justin Tucker: 2016: 141

2017: 141

2018: 141

2019: 141 — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) January 2, 2020

Tucker has been great this season, but it’s not as if he hasn’t been just as great in other years recently. Arguably, he has been the best kicker in the game over this period thanks to this ability to be durable.

More than that, though, Tucker could be the most consistent player in the entire league. It’s hard to imagine anyone being able to match if not repeat this type of production

Justin Tucker Stats

Since joining the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Tucker has arguably been the best kicker in the game. He’s nailed an impressive 90.8% of his kicks so far in his career. He’s been a three time Pro Bowl player as well as a three time All-Pro kicker. Tucker has made 265 total field goals in his illustrious career, and shows no signs of slowing down at 30 years old.

These numbers only serve to prove how Tucker has not only been great, but has sustained success at a position that is nearly impossible to find any type of consistency at in the league. In a time when kickers can’t find accuracy, Tucker has been the exception to the rule so very amazingly.

Not only does he have the accuracy, he’s got the distance as well, proving once and for all that Tucker is the unquestioned best kicker in the league.

If anyone should doubt that, he will be in Orlando hammering similar kicks all week long.

