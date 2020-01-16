Things appear to be rekindled between Ben Simmons and former girlfriend Kendall Jenner. The two spent New Year’s Eve together ringing in the start of 2020 at a downtown Philadelphia rooftop restaurant, per TMZ.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons shared the New Year’s Eve festivities together, further fueling rumors they’re back together. Kendall and Ben were in downtown Philly, where he rented out Attico, the rooftop restaurant, for an NYE bash. K & B strolled in at around 11:30 PM and stayed for the Cinderella moment.

The couple first started dating in 2018 but have been on and off since then, per TMZ. Simmons also recently commented on a social media post by tagging Jenner. Simmons and Jenner were later seen around Philadelphia visiting a doctor’s office and shopping at Whole Foods together, per Sports Gossip.

Jenner & Simmons Did Not Have a Messy Breakup

VideoVideo related to ben simmons & girlfriend kendall jenner rumored to be back together 2020-01-15T19:07:20-05:00

Even though it appears the couple broke up before recently reconnected, it does not appear that there were hard feelings between the two. E News reported that it was not a “messy breakup” with “hard feelings.”

“They took a break because it was difficult to sustain a relationship with their schedules,” a source told E News. “But they have stayed in touch and there was never a messy breakup or hard feelings. Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben over the last few weeks in Philadelphia. She’s been flying in to see him whenever she can…They really like each other and want to be a part of each other lives. They are so comfortable with each other and always laughing. They work well together.”

During a May 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, Jenner admitted that relationships are more challenging given her life in the spotlight.

“Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” Jenner explained to Vogue. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

Sixers Head Coach Brett Brown Recently Called Out Simmons to Shoot More Threes

Simmons is one of the Sixers’ top players, but his long-range shooting continues to be a work in progress. Sixers head coach Brett Brown recently admitted that he wants Simmons to shoot more threes but appears to be at a loss for how to make this happen.

“Evidently, I have failed,” Brown noted, per NBC Sports. “And it’s something that we’re all mindful of, and this is one of these things that is never going to go away. The attention that this has received is remarkable, but I guess I helped fuel it. I own it. I gotta help him find this and most importantly, he has to help himself.”