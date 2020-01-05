Kirk Cousins Pulls out Classic ‘You Like That?!’ After Vikings’ Win [WATCH]

Kirk Cousin’s only touchdown pass Sunday afternoon came at just the right time for the Minnesota Vikings as he found Kyle Allen in the back corner of the end zone for a game-winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the playoffs.

Understandably, the Vikings quarterback was pretty hyped up after the huge win.

Cousins delivered an impassioned victory speech to his fellow Vikings teammates in the postgame locker room and called back to his famous catchphrase from his time with the Washington Redskins, capping his words those three little words: “You like that?!” It was all it took to send the room into an uproar, as you can see in the video capturing the moment below.

Kirk Cousins in the #Vikings locker room after the win… "YOU LIKE THAT?!?" (via @AndyMacSports)pic.twitter.com/m0BWXUSrYU — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2020

As Cousins also acknowledged in his speech, the Vikings (11-6) earned a “team” win when they knocked off the third-seeded Saints (13-4) in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Running back Dalvin Cook shouldered the scoring load, rushing for 94 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense forced the Saints to turn the ball over twice in a single game for the first time all season.

The Saints only got to Cousins two times, which allowed him to go 19-of-31 passing for 242 yards along with his 4-yard touchdown pass to keep the season alive in overtime.

The Vikings now advance to face the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers (13-3) at 3:35 p.m. CT in next Saturday’s NFC divisional game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

