JaVale McGee Takes Veiled Shot at Lakers Teammate on Twitter

The Los Angeles Lakers are rolling, ripping off another win on Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-99 to run their record to 33-7 and their win-streak to nine.

Even without the services of Anthony Davis, the Lakers racked up 81 second half points — their highest total in 33 years for a half, according to The Associated Press. The Lakers also doled out 33 assists as a team, although JaVale McGee would have liked to see one more added to that number.

After Kyle Kuzma drove to the rim and was called for an offensive foul, McGee yelled at the 24-year-old forward: “just throw the lob!”

McGee appeared to address the small spat with Kuzma after the game on Twitters writing: “Make the right play and don’t play yaself!” attached to a video of him making plays.

Make the right play and don’t play yaself! pic.twitter.com/whl3lUC8Uj — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) January 14, 2020

Shortly after posting the video McGee followed it up after he started to see the replies.

“Aye twitter how bout today you “dont” do ya thing and start fake beef… thanx.”

Aye twitter how bout today you “dont” do ya thing and start fake beef… thanx — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) January 14, 2020

While McGee is seven years Kuzma’s elder, the duo have a bond, both being from Flint, Michigan. It likely that it’s nothing more than a veteran trying to send a message to a younger player to make sure it doesn’t happen again, especially considering the lob is McGee’s bread and butter.

Role Players Stepping up for Lakers

With the Lakers dealing with some key injuries, the bench and role players have stepped up in a big way for the team.

Against the Cavs it was Dwight Howard stepping up with 21 points on nine-for-11 shooting and a game-high 15 rebounds.

“Everybody on this team provides something that we all need for us to win,” Howard told reporters after the game, “and it’s a beautiful feeling to have that and it just makes you want to go out and play harder knowing that the next guy up can give the same kind of energy and effort.”

LeBron James sees the ability to get everyone minutes in the regular season as a key ingredient in a deep playoff run.

“It’s big-time for them to get reps, game reps, meaningful minute reps,” James told The Athletic. “You never know throughout the course of a playoff game where you just need someone to come off the bench and give a spark.”

Anthony Davis Injury Update: Star Still Sore

Davis missed his third straight game against the Cavs as he recovers from a tough tumble against the Kicks on Jan. 7. It’s been diagnosed as a gluteus maximus contusion.

Frank Vogel updated he status of Davis on Monday night, saying he’s “closer than any other night but still has some soreness.”

“I don’t know if its going to be 100 percent pain free,” Vogel told reporters, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s really just going to be day to day. We’ll communicate with the medical team. We want him as close to pain-free as possible.”

