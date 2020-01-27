O’Shea Jackson Jr Pours His Heart out in Letter to Lakers’ Kobe Bryant

On Sunday morning, the world received the news that we lost not only a sports hero but a global icon in Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles great’s helicopter crash en route Mamba Academy near Thousand Oaks. The helicopter was carrying nine passengers The Houston Chronicle reported that John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Ara Zobayan, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Kobe and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore.

Numerous players, ex-players, athletes, and celebrities all their respects to Kobe Bryant and the rest of the individuals who died on Sunday morning.

Shaquille O’Neal, who won three championships with Bryant at his side shared that there’s no words to the pain that he was going through.

“There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through with this tragedy of losing my niece Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u, and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW,” O’Neal said on Twitter.

One of Kobe’s mentor’s Michael Jordan, was shocked to hear the news.

“I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing. Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much,” said Jordan, per Sports Illustrated. “He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply – and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball. Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization, and basketball fans around the world.”

Nets guard Kyrie Irving, according to Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily, “Kyrie Irving left Madison Square Garden after hearing the Kobe Bryant news, I was told. Never returned.”

O’Shea Jackson Jr’s Message to Kobe Bryant

On Monday morning Just Mercy star O’Shea Jackson Jr posted a message to Kobe Bryant on Instagram which read,

Dear Kobe,

I didn’t feel like going to work today but what kinda Kobe fan would I be if I didn’t get up and go to work. Forgive me if there’s something I miss that I want to say in this letter, or something that I have said before. I just thought you’d give me a little more time before I had to prepare this one.

You are my hero. My inspiration. Your father played in the leagued and you walked in his footsteps. That’s how I know you had to hear the same thing that I had to hear. And you took your family’s name to new heights, new places, news eyes. And that’s what I set out to do.

I could talk about the games, the points, the moments, the championships, but I’ve done that 100 times before, and I’ll do that a million more times from now. The full letter Jackson Jr. can be read in its entirety below.