Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Attracting Multiple Teams in Trade Talks: Report

It looks like Kyle Kuzma has been at the center of trade talks with more than just one team.

While recent reports have indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings were engaged in trade discussions revolving around Kuzma and Kings sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic, more is now known regarding just how much interest Kuzma is generating in trade talks.

According to a report by Tania Ganguli of The Los Angeles Times, the Lakers have been engaged in trade discussions with multiple teams regarding Kuzma.

“The reporting league-wide has centered around Kyle Kuzma, who is one of the Lakers’ most tradeable talents. Pelinka has had conversations with more than one team in which Kuzma was discussed, according to people familiar with those talks. He’s a good young player who has shown a great deal of promise and who has a team-friendly contract.”

Kyle Kuzma is Lakers’ Best Asset

Considering the Lakers refuse to trade franchise players LeBron James and Anthony Davis along with the fact that the rest of their roster are on expiring contracts, Kuzma is their only feasible asset.

At just 24 years of age, Kuzma likely hasn’t even hit his prime yet. Although he is having a down season statistically, he is also coming off of the bench for the first time in two years. Furthermore, he’s also seen a major reduction in minutes compared to last season. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging just 23.7 minutes per game in comparison to the 33.1 minutes he averaged last season.

The former late first-round draft selection is due to earn $2.0 million this season before he’s due $3.6 million for next season.

Regarding possible trade targets, the Lakers have also reportedly been interested in the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ Robert Covington, the Washington Wizards‘ Davis Bertans and the New York Knicks‘ Marcus Morris.

While the Lakers aren’t “desperate” to make a trade, it’s clear that they feel their roster needs to be upgraded in order to cement themselves as title favorites. It’s worth noting that while the Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference by 4.5 games, they still have lost both of their games to the Los Angeles Clippers this season.

It’s also worth mentioning that they fell to the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks, 111-104. back in December.

The Lakers may finish with the West’s best record by the end of the regular season, but it’s clear that they lack certain personnel — another playmaking point guard and another sharpshooter — which may hinder their chances at winning their first championship since 2010.

Lakers Engaged Kings Regarding Bogdanovic trade?

In another wrinkle to the Kuzma trade discussions, a recent report by Sam Amick of The Athletic indicates that the Lakers engaged the Kings regarding a trade for Bogdanovic.

However, the Kings are not interested in a one-on-one deal for their 27-year-old sharpshooter. In fact, their content with playing out the season with him and possibly letting him walk in free agency this offseason.

“Well, this goes back to the question of playoff contention. Even though the Kings are eight games under .500, they entered Thursday just two games out of playoff position. And when you have the league’s longest playoff drought – dating back to 2006 – you aren’t going to let go of that rope very easily. Nor should you. Injuries have sidetracked their season, with Fox, Bagley and Hield sharing the court for just 49 minutes combined over the course of six games. The Kings see Bogdanovic as a key part of their playoff push, and team sources swear they’re comfortable letting his situation spill into this summer. Translation: It will take a lot to land him, but they might be more willing to listen if the postseason seems out of reach early next month.”

While a big-time trade for the Lakers is no guarantee by the deadline on Feb. 6, one thing is clear — Los Angeles will definitely be buyers.