Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Posts Instagram Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Many have been affected by the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the seven other passengers in the helicopter that tragically went down on Sunday in California. Vanessa Bryant posted a tribute on Instagram on Wednesday, speaking about her husband and daughter.

Today, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss posted her own Tribute to Kobe Bryant and his family.

On January 30, four days after the passing of Bryant, Buss posted a photo of the Bryant family along with Jeanie and others.

The Lakers’ owner began her tribute with “Kobe, I don’t know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers.”

Buss, who took over control of the Lakers franchise when her father Jerry Buss passed away while Bryant was still on the team, spoke about the relationship between her family and Bryant.

“My father loved you like a son, which makes us family. When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend some time with me. You explained that you wanted to show her that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like the men. At first, it seemed like an action of a devoted father setting an example for his daughter. But in actuality – and I am positively sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing – what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was searching for. I reflect on that day often and it makes me smile and it makes me strong. I call on that memory whenever I feel down and need a bit of courage. For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, for all the lives you changed through basketball itself, it was that day with Gigi that reignited my drive and determination.

“Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri – I am so sorry for your loss. We are grateful to have you in our lives and we will always be here for you. To the families that also lost loved ones on Sunday, the entire Laker family mourns with you. Laker Nation – we are one family grieving the loss of people we all loved dearly. We will mourn together, cry together but we will also heal together, love together and win TOGETHER. We love you.”

