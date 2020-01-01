Lions’ Damon Harrison Provides Explanation for OTA Absence

Damon Harrison had a tough start to the season for the Detroit Lions, and at the time, casual thinking figured it had everything to do with a contract dispute.

Harrison, however, confirmed that was not exactly the case. In a lengthy Twitter explanation, the defensive tackle provided a candid look at why he was really missing time during the OTA sessions, and how inaccurate some of the reports that surfaced at the time were.

Here’s a look at Harrison setting the record straight, which included a look at how a family emergency impacted where he was:

With 2020 approaching I want to address 2 things and put it to bed. I didn't hold out of OTAs or mini camp for a new deal. My wife was pregnant and on bed rest in the hospital for most of her pregnancy. I had to stay at home and take care of my other 2 kids and handle my business — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) December 31, 2019

I am a husband and a father before I am a football player. Nothing was more important at that time than being there for my wife and kids when they needed me most. Secondly contrary to the BS reports I did not show up overweight & out of shape. I was 5lbs under my report weight. — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) December 31, 2019

I put in work with my man @CoachBTJordan every offseason with last year being no different. So if yall think being at OTAs was more important than being there for my family yall can kiss my ass. Dont believe everything yall read. 80% of them have no clue what they are writing. — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) December 31, 2019

I usually dont even care what people write but I just felt the need to get some things clear. And to the reporters still writing that garage when yall were told better are scum. Anything for clicks. — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) December 31, 2019

Give Harrison credit for setting the record straight and providing answers. Things were very different than what was originally assumed at the time, so it’s nice to see an explanation.

Though it was a different season for Harrison on the field, he deserves credit for sticking it out and also fighting through and giving some honest answers about what really happened.

Damon Harrison Pondering Retirement

Harrison, who was acquired in the 2018 season for a fifth round draft pick, is pondering retirement. While his mind is not made up at this point, Harrison was apparently emotional about the looming decision in the locker room after Week 17’s finale against the Green Bay Packers.

Here’s a look at what Harrison had to say:

Lions veteran DT Damon Snacks Harrison was asked about retirement. Fighting through tears (and much pain/injury this season) here is some of what he responded with: pic.twitter.com/QprrBJgo5z — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) December 29, 2019

It’s a surprise to see Harrison pondering retirement, considering he played well for the Lions in 2018. 2019 was a challenge with health and otherwise for Harrison, but he is still an elite stuffer in the middle of the line at 31 years old. Seemingly, he would still have enough left physically to the naked eye to compete.

Perhaps mentally and emotionally, Harrison might decide he’s finished. In any event, the defensive tackle might simply need some time away to make his decision.

He promised to take time away and make a decision.

Damon Harrison Explains 2019 Season

Arguably, Harrison changed Detroit’s run defense himself in 2018 when he showed up, taking a group which was average and turning it into a group which was very stout up front as well as gritty.

This season, though, Harrison got off to a slow start with the Lions and never really recovered. He and his team were run over in the early season up front and aren’t stopping the run with consistency at all. As a whole, the group has been very below average and have been pushed around in the trenches so far this season. It’s something plenty are disappointed about, including Harrison.

So what’s been the problem? Harrison seems to think teams are bodying him up as much as they ever have, which isn’t an excuse, but something the lineman must account for.

“I would just say teams are doing a good job of making sure I’m accounted for. That hasn’t stopped me in the past and I don’t see why it should stop me now,” Harrison told the media about his slow start to the 2019 season.

Did they play him any differently? Perhaps not exactly.

“I wouldn’t say differently. They’re just doing a good job of getting me off some things I am struggling with now,” he said a few months back, declining to mention what things those were specifically.

As Harrison battled health struggles down the stretch every single week, he couldn’t help the team’s defense get over the hump in the end, but the frustration wasn’t all his fault.

It’s safe to say fans would welcome him back to try again at plugging the line in 2020.

