Lions Free Agent Could Be ‘Package Deal’ With Tom Brady

The Detroit Lions have some decisions to make in free agency this coming offseason, and one of the names they will have to decide on is Danny Amendola.

This past season, Amendola was a productive wideout for the Lions in the slot, and was one of the more dependable options on the team most of the entire season. Problem is, Amendola has only been signed for one year, and he might be on the move in free agency this offseason.

As Doug Kyed of NESN.com pointed out, Amendola might be eying a reunion with Tom Brady this offseason, no matter where the quarterback might land. This could even include a return to New England Patriots if Brady wants to go back there when all is said and done.

Don't be surprised if Tom Brady brings along FA WR Danny Amendola to wherever he plays next season. That could even be a reunion in New England. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 29, 2020

As it relates to the Lions, the team could want to bring Amendola back, but he might be in line to get a little bit more money than they have to offer.

Yea … I think Detroit would like him back but he probably played himself into a slight pay bump, the draft is loaded with explosive slot options and Amendola might prefer to land with a more obvious contender. https://t.co/silazXzRlg — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) January 29, 2020

Either way, the Lions are going to be in an interesting position. The team needs some help at wide receiver, and could like the veteran leadership Amendola brings. It will be interesting to see if he does, in fact, link up with Brady.

Danny Amendola’s 2019 Stats

Amendola made his biggest mark in the league when he was on the Patriots, but he had an impressive bounce back season in 2019. He put up 678 yards and 1 touchdown for the Lions last year. That was one year after his 575 yard performance with the Miami Dolphins. As a whole, he’s put up 5,362 yards and 21 touchdowns in the NFL.

This past season, Amendola didn’t look to be slowing down at 34 years old with the Lions. It’s likely that he has plenty left, but he might want to play for a contender most of all and he might be in line to make a little bit more money than Detroit wants to pay.

Lions Cap Space in 2020

Detroit will have a decent chunk of change to spend this offseason, having restructured Matthew Stafford’s deal to push their cap space to around $50 million dollars for the coming season. With this money, the Lions will have multiple different needs to address including the defensive line, secondary as well as potential upgrades on offense.

The Lions could always open up more space with a few savvy moves, and there could be other cap casualties that might impact the team’s final salary number more dramatically ahead of March.

For now, though, the Lions have a decent amount of money to spend to patch several of the holes they will be dealing with.

Lions Biggest 2020 Free Agency Need is Defense

Detroit could not pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, and struggled stopping the pass as well, something that has been painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done in the last few offseason periods. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If free agency were to begin today, the Lions would undoubtably have to look at the defensive line and the backfield for potential upgrades, with another eye at linebacker. Having some extra money could help the team make some key additions there, and patch some of their other depth holes on the offensive side.

It’s possible that the Lions, who have signed plenty of free agents from New England, might lose one back there this offseason.

