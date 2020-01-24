Lions’ Darius Slay Reveals Special Cleats to Honor Marvin Jones

The Detroit Lions family suffered a stunning loss a month ago when Marvin Jones lost his son Marlo just before the season finale in 2019.

Since, folks have been lining up to share their condolences and best wishes however they see fit. Perhaps one of the best ways was recently shared by cornerback Darius Slay.

Just ahead of the Pro Bowl, Slay revealed some special cleats that he would be wearing during the game to pay tribute to Jones and his family who are close friends. The cleats depict both families. Here’s a look at what he’s wearing:

It’s bigger than football!!!! Love ya bra @MarvinJonesJr rest easy Marlito Jones!!!!🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6JcHNFq5AM — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) January 23, 2020

It’s awesome to see Jones’ teammates still paying tribute to him, and nice to see Slay leading the charge during the Pro Bowl.

Marvin Jones’ Wife Shares Tribute to Son

A while back, Jazmyn Jones hopped on Instagram and shared a touching tribute to her son. It read as follows:

“As I laid my sweet baby boy to rest today; I am still in disbelief that he gained his wings. My heart hurts knowing I will never get to hold you again Marlo, but I know you will forever be with me buddy. Thank you EVERYONE for all the calls, texts & prayers. I will respond soon, but know they are all appreciated and help more than you know. I know with all the love and support that my family has received from so many we will be okay. God give my baby all the hugs and kisses. I love you Marlo.”

Here’s a look at the post:

The city of Detroit as well as Lions fans, other organizations and other players have all been reaching out with prayers, actions and tributes. Clearly, it’s helping the family gain some important strength during a very dark time.

Marvin Jones Dominant for Lions in 2019

Though Jones finished the season with injury, when he did suit up, he was fantastic for the Lions, and opposite Kenny Golladay, has been one of the top wideouts in the entire game. This season, he’s put up 779 yards and 9 touchdowns, which are solid numbers for Detroit. More than that, he has given the Lions a formidable 1-2 punch with Golladay and has been very dependable this season.

Jones had to prove he could come back off last season’s knee injury which cost him the end of the 2018 season, and he was able to do that with a massive season thus far in 2019. It’s safe to say Jones will continue to put in the good work for the Lions and as a result, should be earning himself love.

The offseason focus for Jones will turn to rehabbing his body, but after this tragedy, he will undoubtably need plenty of time with the family, and it’s time he will likely be given easily by the Lions, who already admitted they support Jones fully.

The hope is the Jones family can continue to summon the strength to get through this impossibly difficult time. Small gestures like that from Slay will no doubt help them.

