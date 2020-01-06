Lions’ Matthew Stafford Reveals Feelings Over 2019 Season

Matthew Stafford was missing in action for the Detroit Lions with injury most of 2019, and that frustration combined with the fact that his team was losing games was disappointing.

Stafford joined Tori Petry from DetroitLions.com for an exit interview following the completion of the 2019 season, and admitted to the frustration over not being able to reach goals and finish

“It’s been tough. Obviously, as a team, when you don’t win games, it’s difficult,” Stafford said in the interview. “I know the amount of hard work guys on our team and our coaching staff put into it and when the season doesn’t go the way you want it to, it’s not fun.”

For Stafford, the frustration was significantly over not being able to be on the field, even though he had a big role otherwise preparing the quarterbacks.

“For me personally, disappointed not being able to be out there. I love playing. I love playing with these guys. I love competing and not being able to do that was tough. I tried finding other ways to help us and stay involved as much as I possibly could, but nothing actually duplicates going out there and doing it.”

Stafford admitted his role didn’t change outside missing games, but the fact that he had to be a spectator wasn’t exactly something which made him happy. Easy to see, especially with how miserable the Lions finished.

Matthew Stafford Motivated Heading Into 2020

Stafford will be healthy in 2020, and that is the best news thus far even as the season finished poorly.

“I feel really good. I’m really close. I’m not going to be on the shelf all offseason which is good,” Stafford said. That’s positive news indeed.

In terms of his team, Stafford knows just what everyone has to do in order to get over the hump, and that’s finish games.

“I think we were close in a lot of ’em. Had a bunch of leads and didn’t win, and that’s tough to swallow. Had opportunities really in every phase,” he said. “I think everybody’s got to raise their level of play. Every player has to raise their level of play. Coaches do a great job of self evaluation and where they can improve.”

Matthew Stafford’s 2019 Stats

Doing his best to try and shift the narrative from those who are negative about him, Stafford has been on a tear so far this season, putting up more touchdowns than interceptions. He put up 2,499 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s played consistent and looks the part of a guy who is ready to make the 30s the best years of his career. The Lions also have a better offense under Stafford now, as they are being led by Darrell Bevell, a guy who has worked with elite quarterbacks and elite offenses before.

This season, Stafford’s play was a breath of fresh air for the team, and they’ve needed him playing well to have the respectable start they have had thus far. It seems the team’s new offense, which is putting up numbers and popular in the locker room, is suiting its quarterback well. Mistakes have been limited and the big plays have come more freely and frequently.

Stafford seems to be on the right track toward getting the Lions over the hump. The hope for fans is that he has a quick recovery and can get back soon for a team that badly needs him on the field.

Even though he was frustrated with how things played out, Stafford knows the team can get over the hump in the end.

READ NEXT: Lack of Respect Won’t Stop Kenny Golladay From Dominating