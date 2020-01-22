Lions Sent Top College Defender in Latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions are pondering how to best approach the 2020 NFL Draft, and a common theme for many as it relates to this has been adding defense.

Recently, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah provided his first look at a mock, and when it came to the Lions with the No. 3 pick, a familiar name came to the forefront in Jeffrey Okudah.

Jeremiah sent Okudah to Detroit, and said that if the team doesn’t make a big trade, Okudah could be the ideal pick for the team. Here’s what he wrote:

“Detroit could easily auction off this slot to those teams in search of a quarterback. If the Lions stick and pick, Okudah would provide a much-needed upgrade in their secondary.”

Obviously, this is not the first nor the last time the Lions will be linked to Okudah as time goes by heading into the 2020 NFL Draft given his talent and the team’s need.

Why Jeffrey Okudah Fits the Lions

Recently, a pair of Pro Football Focus analysts explained why Okudah is such a good fit for plenty of teams, especially the Lions, and why he ranks so highly given what he did in college.

“He is the number one cornerback in this draft class. He should be, realistically, the first cornerback drafted within the top three picks in a while,” they said. “It just hasn’t happened. It’s a rare thing to see, but for our money, the second most valuable position on the football field.”

When it came to the Lions, production is the thing that should catch their eye with Okudah most of all according to the PFF folks.

“Someone like the Lions should be more than willing to make Jeffrey Okudah their first round pick with just how dominant he’s been over the course of his college career. For his entire career in college he’s allowed 5.4 yards per target. From freshman year to junior year. That’s absurd. Rare to see a guy play at that high a level,” they said.”

Detroit might not be the only team to consider Okudah heavily, but their scheme could represent the best fit given man coverage.

“Three, four and five, Lions, Giants and Dolphins all would, should consider Okudah,” they said. “I think he is that good. We always speak to this too. With Okudah and Ohio State cornerbacks, they always play a ton of man coverage, having that experience, the Lions fit is too easy.”

The smart money remains on the Lions considering Okudah strongly when all is said and done given the need, his talent and the potential to build up a miserable defense.

Jeffrey Okudah Stats

Okudah could be the best player on the board when the Lions end up picking at No. 3. As also explained elsewhere, evaluators love his length and size. It could be a winning combination for a needy Detroit pass defense that has been exposed in a major way this season on the back end.

At Ohio State, Okudah has put up some excellent numbers in a short time. He’s collected 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries. Perhaps better than that for the Lions, he didn’t allow a completion over 50 yards this season.

That paints the portrait of a player who can be a potential lock down defender at the next level. Okudah has also been a popular selection in mock drafts for Detroit.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

The Lions struggled pressuring the pocket on defense meaningfully in 2019, something that was painfully obvious all season. That is a glaring problem. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If the draft were held today, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Chase Young would be the top option if he were there. Without a few impact players here in 2020, it’s tough to imagine the Lions turning their defensive fortunes around.

In the event Young wasn’t on the board, the Lions would likely be content to grab Okudah. While defensive end is the biggest need on the team, cornerback isn’t far behind. Detroit’s backfield has been searching in vain for another top flight cornerback for some time, and Okudah could give them just the right mix at the spot.

Whether Okudah or Young, the Lions could score with a pair of Buckeyes in 2020. It seems more likely that the team would draft them rather than Tua Tagovailoa.

In the end, that’s just what this mock shows the team doing.

READ NEXT: Writer Explains Lions Decision With Tua Tagovailoa