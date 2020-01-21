Top 5 Players for Lions to Watch at the Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions have a unique chance to move forward when it comes to their hopes for the 2020 NFL Draft by being able to scout the 2020 Senior Bowl as a member of a coaching staff.

This week, the Lions will coach the North team in Mobile, Alabama and will get a closer look at not only those players, but ones from the South roster as well. As the push toward the NFL Combine grows, the Senior Bowl is the next important scouting road map for teams.

So what players should the Lions be watching the closest? Here’s a look at some of the names the team has to get a better look at this week.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

The Lions might have their eyes on quarterbacks this week during practices, and while they might be drawn most of all to a different name, Love is a player who will warrant plenty of attention on the team. Love had a solid tenure at Utah State and was a big play waiting to happen there. The Lions need to find another quarterback in the draft in order to compete behind Matthew Stafford, and Love could be a player who warrants attention given his arm and ability to extend the play. Love could be the whole package for the Lions, and they will get a good up close look at him in this process.

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

The Lions will have a chance to vet one of the top cornerbacks in the draft with news that Fulton will be in Mobile, and that is great news considering the fact that the team figures to be in the market for the position early and often in the draft. They are likely to consider Jeffrey Okudah strongly with the No. 3 pick, and will get a chance to see what Fulton offers. He could be a first round selection as well, so it will only be fair for the team to get a closer look at him for judgement’s sake. Early in the draft, it looks as if Okudah is the top cornerback by a wide margin. Fulton could narrow the gap this week in front of the Lions and others.

Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama

Injury in 2018 cost Lewis a chance at making some big money, as the young linebacker could have been on the way to a decorated career in Alabama. In just 14 career games, Lewis had 7 sacks, 47 tackles and 3 passes defended. That’s major production for someone who struggled to see the field. If he’s healthy, there’s no doubting the fact the linebacker needy Lions would love to get a look. He comes from a solid scheme with Nick Saban, so Lewis is someone to remember that the Lions could take a flier on come draft time if he shows up and has solid numbers.

Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Generating buzz as a potential second round selection, Jones is a name Lions fans will want to remember, especially if the team undergoes some major changes in the trenches this year. At 6-7 and 310 pounds, Jones is a player who has the tangible numbers in order to become a force at the next level. Seeing what his instincts look like will be key, but the Lions could continue reshaping their line by taking a gamble on Jones if he shows well during this event and makes a good case for himself.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

Weaponry isn’t a major concern for the Lions, but the team could use a few more good options at wide receiver. Pittman is perhaps the most intriguing plater in Mobile in terms of his NFL bloodlines thanks to his father Michael Pittman and his big play ability. In his career with the Trojans, Pittman Jr. went for 2,519 yards and 19 touchdowns and was a major weapon for the team. The Lions need to develop a few targets in their passing game, so Pittman will be an intriguing player for them to monitor. He made plenty of big plays during his time in college in order to get to this point.

