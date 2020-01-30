Mavs’ Mark Cuban Throws Shade At FS1’s Skip Bayless “He Still has a Show” ?

Earlier this month, Skip Bayless on the January 15 episode of the UNDISPUTED some harsh criticism of reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic. Bayless called Doncic “not special.”

“I keep hearing how special Luka is, no he’s not special,” Bayless said. “I’m sorry, I’m not seeing it. I’m not seeing superstar from Luka Doncic.”

“Every 4th quarter I watch him in, he comes apart either physically or mentally,” Bayless continued. “It’s blasphemy to compare Luka Doncic to Larry Bird.”

Luka Doncic has already been compared to Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Jason Kidd this season. So, to draw the comparison to another NBA great Larry Bird would only natural. Bayless’ comments caught the attention of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

The following day, Cuban tweeted the message, “Don’t make me do it again, Skip!” on January 16, 2020.

What is Cuban was referring to was when he made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take and totally Bayless in his place back in 2012 when Bayless still worked at the subsidiary of the Walt Disney company.

Cuban told Bayless that he never uses facts and doesn’t use the substance in arguments. “You don’t ever use facts, you don’t ever use substance.” “First of all, you have the presumption that people care what you say. They don’t.”

Then Cuban proceeded to take Bayless to school as he broke down how the Dallas Mavericks were able to stop LeBron James in the 2011 Finals and how the Miami Heat just played harder than the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2012 Finals and captured its second championship in franchise history.

Cuban Throws More Shade at Bayless

On Tuesday night before the Dallas Mavericks took on the Phoenix Suns, Cuban spoke with Fanatics View and was asked about Bayless criticism of Luka Doncic.

” I haven’t seen his podcast and what he is doing there, I just saw something on Twitter,” said Cuban.

Mark Cuban: Does he still have a show?

Landon Buford: Yeah!

Mark Cuban: Oh, I thought it was a podcast!

Landon Buford: No, he is the Uninterrupted with Shannon Sharpe.

Mark Cuban: What network is that on?

Landon Buford: Fox

Man Cuban: It’s not a streaming network? Oh, it’s a real tv show? Oh wow, I thought it was a podcast!

This is not the first time Skip Bayless has rubbed someone the wrong way. Who can forget when 49ers’ cornerback Richard Sherman destroyed him on national television back in 2013 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

“You have never accomplished anything,” Sherman told Bayless. “In my 24 years of life, I’m better at life than you.“I’m tired of your ignorant pollution,” Sherman said still later, after promising to “crush” Bayless publicly.

Last May, Skip Bayless missed spelled CJ McCollum’s name and his poor high school stat line in a tweet and McCollum went in on Skip for his tweet.

“On tomorrow morning’s Undisputed, I will tell you exactly how I feel about C.J. McCollom’s Saturday-night tweet about me … and how I feel about No. 2 making it all the way to the NBA Finals. Join us tomorrow, Memorial Day, at 9:30 E on FS1.”

McCollum replied, McCollum. M c C o l l u m. Make sure you spell my name right from here on out. Thanks in advance.

