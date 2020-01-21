Michael Bisping Predicts Conor McGregor’s Next Opponent

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael “The Count” Bisping has given his prediction on who he believes Conor McGregor will fight next. With UFC 246 in the history books, fans and analysts around the globe are eager to find out which opponent McGregor will be squaring off against in his coming bout.

The Count gave his opinion on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

He said to Helwani:

I’ll tell you what’s going to happen. I’ll guarantee he fights Nate Diaz next. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] isn’t going to fight anytime soon. [Jorge] Masvidal and [Kamaru] Usman, there probably going to fight each other. Khabib’s going to fight Tony [Ferguson] in April, then its Ramadan. If he beats Tony, he’s not going to fight any time soon. And Conor has already teased Diaz, and that’s good business for everybody involved, fans want to see it, everybody makes money. So there you go. That’s what’s going to happen.

McGregor Teased a Nate Diaz Fight, but He Has Also Been Linked to Multiple Other Opponents

McGregor has been linked to multiple opponents, inside and outside the Octagon. Just in the UFC, McGregor has talked about competing against the likes of Diaz, Nurmagomedov, Masvidal and Usman. He has also thrown out the idea of competing in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Paulie Malignaggi.

McGregor hasn’t committed to a next opponent.

During the answer that Bisping gave to Ariel Helwani, he mentioned that McGregor “already teased Diaz.” McGregor made a remark about a potential Diaz trilogy fight during the UFC 246 post-fight press conference.

McGregor was asked about tweet that Nate Diaz posted after McGregor’s win at UFC 246. The tweet said, “Weak as f—k.” It’s still unclear at this time if Diaz was talking about McGregor, the Irishman’s UFC 246 opponent Donald Cerrone, or the fight itself.

However, McGregor answered Diaz’s statement anyways, saying, “Let’s go, Nathan. Let’s go, brother; number three. It’s always here, so we’re right here, Nathan.”

The third fight between McGregor and Diaz is a match that has been on the table since their second bout ended. McGregor won that fight, at UFC 202, by close majority decision.

Diaz won their first fight, which took place at UFC 196, by rear-naked choke in the second round.

Both fights have done excellent business for the UFC as well as the two men involved; so, it wouldn’t be shocking if the promotion decides to take that route. Even though Diaz is coming off a loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, there still may be a lot of intrigue for the trilogy.

