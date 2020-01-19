Mike Vrabel’s Son Tyler Vrabel Plays Football at Boston College

Tennesse Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel has plenty to celebrate with a successful season and playoff run. However, his successes aren’t the only ones he is celebrating, as his son Tyler Vrabel committed to Boston College in June of 2017 and played his first season as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

Tyler has big shoes to fill, as his father has some outstanding accomplishments under his belt. Mike Vrabel won All-American honors as a linebacker at Ohio State University, was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year for two years in a row, and played a whopping 14 years in the NFL, bringing home three Super Bowl rings in the process.

Tyler Vrabel Announced His Commitment Via Twitter

Mike Vrabel already has a storied career as a player, and is now beginning what looks to be an equally storied career as a head coach. Now, his son Tyler begins the same journey, likely with similarly lofty goals and expectations.

Tyler Vrabel announced his commitment to Boston College on Twitter. During the announcement, he thanked his parents, coaches, and the programs he played for. He signed the tweet with the hashtag #BCEagles.

Tyler Plays His First Year as a Redshirt Freshman

During his true freshman year, Tyler Vrabel played two games before redshirting the rest of the 2018 season. He got his first real taste of action as a redshirt freshman in the 2019 season. Vrabel played his first starting snap against Virginia Tech at the end of August and played all 77 snaps in the game.

Vrabel had a strong 2019 season, playing and starting in all 12 games on the season. Additionally, he helped anchor a BC o-line that ranked third nationally in sacks allowed and sixth in rushing offense. For his success, The Athletic named Vrabel to their Freshman All-American team. In fact, all five members of the Boston College offensive line earned all-conference accolades on the season.

Mike Vrabel’s Younger Son, Carter, Plays Baseball

Tyler Vrabel isn’t the only son making important commitments. In September of 2019, Mike Vrabel’s younger son, Carter, announced his commitment to Wabash Valley College to play baseball. Like his older brother, Carter thanks his parents and coaches in the announcement.

Vrabel’s Sons Are No Strangers to the Spotlight

Like those of many other NFL players and coaches, Mike Vrabel’s sons have been brought up in and around the spotlight. Vrabel raised his sons around star athletes, and often brought them with him to games. One such game resulted in this touching moment captured by the Tennesse Titans.

Tyler Vrabel is a Fan of Rick and Morty

