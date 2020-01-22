Former NFL All-Pro Receiver Skips XFL Workout, Comeback Now Uncertain

It looks like Chad Johnson might not be making his football comeback after all.

After posting on social media last week that he was due to work out for XFL teams as a kicker, the former NFL wide receiver reportedly missed his workout on Monday. That would be because he informed the XFL that he would not attend on Sunday.

Johnson has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN:

“Retired NFL receiver Chad Johnson did not participate in a tryout Monday with the XFL as scheduled, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. Johnson, 42, announced last week on Twitter that he would work out as a place-kicker with the new league. A source confirmed that Johnson was set to be evaluated alongside a number of other potential kickers as the XFL wrapped up its first training camp. But Johnson informed the league Sunday that he had decided against participating. He has not commented publicly about the decision.”

Johnson’s Experience As a Kicker

The former Cincinnati Bengals receiver was one of the best at his position during the 2000’s decade. Johnson was a four-time All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowler. He even led the NFL in receiving yards in 2006.

However, he washed out of the NFL prior to the 2012 season after being arrested while a member of the Miami Dolphins. He last played professional football with the Montreal Alouettes back in 2014 in the Canadian Football League.

Johnson had been attempting a comeback in the XFL as a kicker. The 42-year-old is an avid soccer fan and even posted a video of him hitting a 60-yard field goal.

And while he doesn’t have any official statistics as NFL kicker, he did play the position during the 2009 preseason as a member of the Bengals. As Seifert noted, he did convert on an extra point and did kick off during the 2009 preseason.

“Johnson was a six-time Pro Bowl player in the NFL and has often expressed sincere interest in kicking. In fact, he converted an extra point and kicked off for the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2009 preseason. Last month, he posted a video on Instagram in which he converted what he wrote was a 60-yard field goal.”

However, with the XFL season beginning in early February, this was likely Johnson’s chance at a real comeback. With Johnson missing his workout, it’s hard to envision the former veteran wide receiver playing in the XFL this season.

XFL Signs Former Super Bowl Champion

While the big-name Johnson won’t be playing in the XFL this season, a former Super Bowl champion will be. That would be because former New Orleans Saints kicker Garrett Hartley has been signed by the league. It is unclear at this time which team he’ll kick for during the 2020 season.

As reported by ESPN’s Seifert:

“Among the place-kickers the XFL did sign out of Monday’s tryouts was Garrett Hartley, who played for the New Orleans Saints from 2008 to 2013.”

Hartley was a member of the Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV team back in 2009 and kicked for them from 2008 until 2013.