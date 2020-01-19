Nick Bosa Contract: How Much Money Does 49ers DE Make?

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has had an excellent debut season. Bosa was just named PFWA’s overall Rookie of the Year, as well as the Defensive Rookie of the Year, and his stellar play has continued into the postseason.

In his first playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round, Bosa had two sacks, two tackles-for-loss, a pass defensed, and six tackles. It was indicative of how he has played all season, which is a good sign for the 49ers moving forward. Bosa had nine sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and an interception as a rookie, and there’s no place on the stat sheet for the ‘it’ factor he brings.

San Francisco took Bosa second overall in the 2019 NFL draft, and the team signed him to a four-year deal with an option to pick him up again in his fifth year. Here are the details of Bosa’s current contract, per Spotrac.

Nick Bosa’s Contract With the 49ers: A Breakdown

Bosa signed a four-year contract with San Francisco worth over $33.5 million, fully guaranteed. His average salary will be $8,387,966 a year, which is 17th among NFL defensive ends this season. Bosa got a $22,421,356 signing bonus when he signed with the team, though, so his contract has been structured accordingly, with the signing bonus divided up evenly over his first four seasons.

In 2019, Bosa earned a base salary of $495,000, along with a $5,605,339 signing bonus, which gave the 49ers a cap hit of $6,100,339. In 2020, Bosa’s base salary will be $2,020,085, with the same $5,605,339 signing bonus, creating a $7,625,424 cap hit.

Bosa’s base salary increases slightly each season, and in 2021, it will be $3,545,170 in addition to the $5,605,339 signing bonus, and in 2022, it goes up to $5,070,254, with the same signing bonus, creating a cap hit of $10,675,593. In 2023, it will be his fifth year in the league, and it’s more than likely San Francisco will pick up his fifth-year option.

Bosa likely won’t be a free agent until 2024, when the 49ers will surely try to sign him to a long term deal.

