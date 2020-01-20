Packers’ 2020 First-Round NFL Draft Pick Revealed Following Playoff Elimination

The Green Bay Packers have been eliminated from postseason contention following a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The team posted an impressive 13-3 regular season record under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. Now the organization will turn their attention to the offseason.

The Packers will have decisions to make on 21 expiring contracts, headlined by veteran OT Bryan Bulaga and CB Tramon Williams, along with up-and-coming ILB Blake Martinez and OLB Kyler Fackrell. In the event the team loses a few of their key contributors to free agency, the Packers will turn to the NFL Draft to replace some of that production.

Green Bay can now further develop its draft strategy as the team now knows it will hold the 30th overall pick in the first round of April’s draft following Sunday’s playoff exit.

How Many Picks Does Green Bay Have?

The Packers currently hold the rights to 10 picks in April’s draft, including one in each of the first five rounds, a pair in the sixth round, and three in the seventh round.

Round 1 (No. 30 overall)

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 6

Round 7

Round 7

Round 7

Green Bay isn’t expected to add any additional picks through the compensatory process this year, according to OverTheCap.com.

Previous 30th Overall Selections

Green Bay has previously held the No. 30 overall pick four times in franchise history. Most recently, the team selected Arizona State S Damarious Randall at No. 30 in 2015. Other players drafted by the Packers in that slot include Iowa OT Ross Verba (1997), Maryland OT Tom Cichowski (1966) and Minnesota WR/E Gordie Soltau (1950).

Across the league, notable 30th overall picks haven’t panned out very well over the past two decades, however, some standouts include OLB T.J. Watt in 2017, RB Joseph Addai in 2006, WR Reggie Wayne in 2001, and LB Keith Bulluck in 2000.

The Minnesota Star Tribune recently put togther a full history of pick:

2010s

CB DeAndre Baker (New York Giants, 2019), CB Mike Hughes (Minnesota Vikings, 2018), LB T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers, 2017), DT Vernon Butler (Carolina Panthers, 2016), S Damarious Randall (Green Bay Packers, 2015), DB Jimmie Ward (San Francisco 49ers, 2014), LB Alec Ogletree (St. Louis Rams, 2013), WR A.J. Jenkins (San Francisco 49ers, 2012), DL Muhammad Wilkerson (New York Jets, 2011), RB Jahvid Best (Detroit Lions from Minnesota, 2010) 2000s

WR Kenny Britt (Tennessee Titans, 2009), TE Dustin Keller (New York Jets from Green Bay, 2008), WR Craig Davis (San Diego Chargers, 2007), RB Joseph Addai (Indianapolis Colts, 2006), TE Heath Miller (Pittsburgh Steelers, 2005), RB Kevin Jones (Detroit Lions from Kansas City, 2004), CB Sammy Davis (San Diego Chargers from Philadelphia, 2003) G Kendall Simmons (Pittsburgh Steelers, 2002), WR Reggie Wayne (Indianapolis Colts, 2001), LB Keith Bulluck (Tennessee Titans, 2000) 1990s

DE Patrick Kerney (Atlanta Falcons, 1999), WR Marcus Nash (Denver Broncos, 1998), OT Ross Verba (Green Bay Packers, 1997), OT Andre Johnson (Washington Redskins, 1996), LB Craig Powell (Cleveland Browns, 1995), WR Darnay Scott (Cincinnati Bengals, 1994, second round), CB Carlton Gray (Seattle Seahawks, 1993), CB Steve Israel (St. Louis Rams, 1992), TE Reggie Johnson (Denver Broncos, 1991), RB Reggie Cobb (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1990) 1980s

WR John Ford (Detroit Lions, 1989), CB Eric Allen (Philadelphia Eagles, 1988), CB Brian Davis (Washington Redskins, 1987), DE Markus Koch (Washington Redskins, 1986), CB Issiac Holt (Minnesota Vikings, 1985), LB Keith Browner (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1984), OT Harvey Salem (Houston Oilers, 1983), G Brad Edelman (New Orleans Saints, 1982), RB Marion Barber, Jr. (New York Jets, 1981), CB Willie Teal (Minnesota Vikings, 1980) 1970s

TE Dan Ross (Cincinnati Bengals, 1979), RB Johnny Davis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1978), OT Tom Lynch (Seattle Seahawks, 1977), RB Jimmy DuBose (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1976), DT Louis Kelcher (San Diego Chargers, 1975), G Steve Corbett (New England Patriots, 1974), RB Greg Pruitt (Cleveland Browns, 1973), RB Jim Bertelsen (Los Angeles Rams, 1972), C Dave Thompson (Detroit Lions, 1971), QB Dennis Shaw (Buffalo Bills, 1970)

