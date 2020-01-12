Packers Leave Roster Spot Empty Ahead of Divisional Round

The Green Bay Packers have elected not to fill out their active roster ahead of Sunday night’s NFC divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers (13-3) were originally saving the final spot on their 53-man roster for hybrid safety Raven Greene, who returned to practice last week after spending the majority of the season on the injured reserve list with an ankle injury. Greene played well in the first two games of the season but was injured midway through the Packers’ Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said last week Greene could “potentially” return for their opening playoff game against the Seahawks (11-5) based on evaluations from the team’s medical staff, but the final decision to leave him off the list indicates his ankle is not quite ready for game action — or that the Packers don’t need him for the matchup.

The Packers did not add S Raven Greene to the roster today, a source said. That means he cannot play in tomorrow's NFC divisional game against the Seahawks. He has been designed to return off IR — he hasn't played since a Week 2 ankle injury — but he… https://t.co/AcMoUDlsZ0 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 11, 2020

Greene would have been a useful addition to the Packers secondary after serving as their dime linebacker for the first two games this year. While probably not ready to slide back into his primary role, he would have at least offered some rotational relief to help Ibraheim Campbell, who has taken up the hybrid role since coming off the PUP list at the beginning of November.

Instead, the responsibility will remain with Campbell against Rusell Wilson and the Seahawks as the Packers put their season on the line at their home field. Should they prevail and move on to the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, Greene would have a chance to return again.

