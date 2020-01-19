Patriots Great Predicts Where Tom Brady Will Play in 2020

Tedy Bruschi doesn’t think Tom Brady is going anywhere.

According to Brady’s former teammate and the former New England Patriots linebacker, Brady will end up back in New England for the 2020 season.

Why?

Because it just makes sense for both the Patriots and Brady himself.

Via Sean T. McGuire of NESN:

“I think either way, the more I think about it, it’s just the right thing for both parties involved for Brady to return,” Bruschi said on the radio show, per WEEI.com. “And like I told you last week, I mean it’s leverage season,” Bruschi added. “And Brady is going to go out there and hear the offers and the offers are going to be leaked and people are going to talk about it. And then the Patriots are going to come and meet him in the middle ground. And eventually, I think Tom Brady is back in New England. Because it’s not only best for Brady, but it is best for the Patriots. And I think that is what is going to happen.”

What Will Tom Brady Do This Offseason?

There’s a major question mark as to what Brady will do next season. He could either return to the Patriots, sign with another NFL team or simply retire.

There has been much speculation what Brady’s exact plans are. After initially saying following the team’s postseason loss that he was unlikely to retire, he seemed to backtrack in a recent interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One.

“We are a week removed from the end of our season,” Brady said to Jim Gray in his weekly spot on Westwood One (h/t ESPN). “There is a lot of time to figure these things out. I don’t think any player or team is ready to make any commitments at this point, and I’m sure as the offseason progresses those things will take care of themselves.” “The contract things, a week after the season, I would say these things haven’t even started to pick up,” Brady said. “It’s really not my concern at this point. It’s been about decompressing and resting my mind a little bit and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months.”

Brady Had His Worst Season in Years

The Patriots were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2009 season. Not only that, but Brady had his worst season in years. His passer rating, yards per attempt and number of touchdowns thrown were his worst single season numbers in years. In the case of his yards per attempt, it was at its lowest since the 2002 season.

While Brady refused to commit to any sort of commitment during his most recent interview, Patriots owner Robert Kraft seemed to indicate that he wants his quarterback back for the 2020 season. But that it was ultimately up to Brady whether or not that would actually happen.

“Before the season started it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year. You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right. I love the young man like he’s part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who’s done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he plays for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest.” “I’m thinking of all that, of all the quarterbacks who went elsewhere, and I just hope and believe that Tom . . . he is so special that he’s earned the right to do what’s best for him . . . But I just hope and pray we fit into his plans. He is unique in the kind of leader he is, his work ethic, his selfless nature, everything. Think about it: He’s been with us 20 percent of the life of the NFL.”

While no one quite knows what the future holds for the six-time Super Bowl champion, this will no doubt be the biggest topic of the NFL offseason.