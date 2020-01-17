PETA Thrashes McGregor and Cerrone for Clothing

The nonprofit organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is not happy with the stars of UFC 246, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Conor “Notorious” McGregor. During the UFC 246 press conference earlier this week, Cowboy and McGregor traded compliments about the animal skin each was wearing.

Cowboy was wearing clothing made from a rattlesnake and python, and McGregor was wearing lion skin. During the exchange, they joked that PETA might have been there in the audience.

Well, PETA wasn’t there, but that didn’t stop them from responding to Cowboy’s and McGregor’s choice of attire:

Hi @TheNotoriousMMA and @CowboyCerrone! You’re right! We ARE here—to remind you that only COWARDS would brag about wearing an animal who was likely beaten & skinned alive. Why don’t you knock out your insecurities and only wear your OWN skin? https://t.co/e6jCY9x7IZ — PETA (@peta) January 16, 2020

Donald Cerrone Responds to PETA’s Remark

Cowboy addressed PETA’s tweet during his UFC 246 Media Day press conference.

When asked about the PETA tweet, Cerrone said, “Well, I guess if killing humans was legal, I could probably wear a bada*s human jacket.” Cerrone started to laugh and then continued: “I’ve got a white buffalo at home PETA, and when she croaks [I’m going to] wear a b*tching a*s, f**king legendary white buffalo cape out one of these days.”

Cerrone then spoke about life on the ranch: “So, no, at the ranch, I have a lot of animals: turkeys, goats, chickens, pigs, we kill them and butcher them. We eat them all ourselves, man. We use every bit of them. So, it’s not like I just go down to the store and buy beef, you know? We raise it, and kill it, and eat it. So, if there’s something inhumane or unjust about raising and killing my own meat for my own sake, PETA, you’re f**cked up.”

Cerrone then mentioned the snakeskin jacket directly:

“Granted, I didn’t kill the snake or raise the snake to build the python jacket, but godd*mn, it was f**king cool. So I had to wear it.”

PETA has yet to respond to Cowboy.

UFC 246 Features Cowboy and McGregor Facing Off in a Welterweight Main Event

The main event on Jan. 18 will feature Cowboy and McGregor in a match that is years in the making. The UFC 246 press conference was as cordial as it gets when it comes to fighters, but both men have promised fans that the match will produce fireworks.

McGregor will enter the Octagon as a sizeable favorite over Cerrone, even though the Irishman hasn’t competed since 2018. Cerrone fought four times in 2019.

The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET, and it can be viewed using ESPN+.

