Raiders Decide Not to Renew the Contracts for 3 Young Players

With the offseason still fresh for the Oakland Raiders, there isn’t much for the team to do these days, but they’ve been keeping busy, nonetheless. The team has signed several players to reserve/futures deals. Some of them spent time on the practice squad in 2019 and are brand new players. Not everybody that was on the Raiders’ practice squad looks like they’re going to be returning in 2020.

According to Howard Balzer, the team hasn’t renewed the expiring contracts of running back James Butler, linebacker Te’von Coney or wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El.

Raiders practice-squad contracts expired Monday: RB James Butler; LB Te’von Coney; CB Dylan Mabin (then signed to future contract); WR De’Mornay Pierson-El. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) January 7, 2020

All three players spent time with the Raiders in training camp and jumped on and off the team’s practice squad. Any of the three could still find a place with the Raiders for the offseason, but it seems likely the team has seen enough.

Raiders to Target Robby Anderson?

It’s well documented the Raiders have struggled greatly at wide receiver since 2018. Antonio Brown was supposed to fix that problem, but that blew up in the team’s face. They now have another offseason to figure things out. New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was linked to the Raiders in many trade rumors during the season and now that he’s set to hit free agency, it seems like the team could still be interested in acquiring him

“I could see Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock offering a free agent a contract in line with what Williams is making and moving on from Williams if the free agent accepts, but keeping him if they don’t sign someone,” wrote The Athletic’s Vic Tafur

“And it just so happens that there is a receiver on the market that the Raiders really like. Robby Anderson, 26, had 52 catches for 779 yards for the Jets last season. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver had his best season in 2017, with 63 catches for 941 yards and seven touchdowns. The offensive coordinator for the Jets that year was John Morton, who is currently a senior offensive assistant under Gruden.”

Anderson came on strong towards the end of the 2019 season and would be an improvement over most of what the Raiders currently have. The jury is still out on Tyrell Williams and he could be gone after just one season. Even if the team keeps him, adding a talented player like Anderson couldn’t hurt.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Raiders to Look to the Draft for WR Help

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III 2019 Highlights 🐘 ᴴᴰSubscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/JBP_Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III Junior 6’0 190 lbs Alabama has one of the best receiving corps in the country with stars Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith & Jaylen Waddle. These 3 are incredibly talented, but many believe that WR Henry Ruggs III might be the best one. Ruggs’ speed is unmatched. He can outrun any defensive back deep & can take a slant to the house better than any other player in the country. He’s a big time playmaker who will catch the interest of every NFL team’s front office. Check out my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT48sLMEjRc40Ts-cm70E3w Intro song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nIJRyTTCNM ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Welcome to JustBombsProductions! The #1 source for NFL Draft Highlights. Subscribe to watch the best college football, basketball & baseball highlight videos. Feel free to comment any requests in the comment section or send me a DM on Instagram! 2019-12-15T22:00:53.000Z

Regardless of what the Raiders do in free agency, there’s a very good chance the team drafts a wide receiver early. There doesn’t seem to be a game-changer like Antonio Brown set to hit the trade or free-agent market this offseason, so Jon Gruden should look to the draft to find his number one wideout of the future. Fortunately for him, the 2020 wide receiver class is loaded with elite talent.

Tafur seems to think that Alabama’s Henry Ruggs is the guy the Raiders are going to target in the draft.

“The 6-foot, 190-pound Ruggs is unpolished as a route runner but has 4.3 speed and Gruden will get his own Tyreek Hill with the 19th pick in the draft.”

While CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy would be the flashier pickups, nobody would complain if the Raiders landed Ruggs. The team showed in 2019 that they needed more players with big-play ability and who better than a guy with Tyreek Hill type ability. Top Alabama wide receivers have had great success in the NFL.

READ NEXT: Raiders Sign Former Patriots Linebacker & Former Ravens Running Back

