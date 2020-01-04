New Renderings of Raiders Las Vegas Stadium Interior Revealed [LOOK]

The exterior of Allegiant Stadium is coming along quite nicely. The Raiders‘ future home looks like the perfect place to showcase the silver and black on the outside, but how’s it look on the inside? There’s still much work to be on the stadium’s interior and it’ll probably take a while to get an idea of how it will look. However, Mick Ackers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal has released a video of a rendering of what the suites at the stadium will look like.

Based on the renderings, the suites are looking heavily Raider themed and there will likely be photos of team legends plastered all over. Not only did Ackers release the renderings of the suites, he also shared a glimpse of what the concession area will look like.

It doesn’t seem like the team is reinventing the wheel with the concession area, but fans should be pleased that the team will be laying it on thick with the silvers and blacks.

End Zone Club

Perhaps the most controversial nugget that Ackes revealed was a rendering of the future “end zone field club.”

Having a field club next to the end zone is certainly unconventional. When a player scores, it’s highly unlikely they’re going to jump into it. There’s no word if the field club is on both sides of the field or just one side. Obviously, fans would be incredibly disappointed if Allegiant Stadium didn’t have a “black hole.” It seems most likely that the field club would be on one side and the “black hole” would be on another.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Derek Carr Excited for Las Vegas

There’s some question if the Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr will be moving with the team to Las Vegas. He seems pretty confident he’s going to be making the move but recognizes that the team needs to start winning.

Derek Carr Postgame Presser – 12.29.19 | RaidersQuarterback Derek Carr addresses the media following a 16-15 loss against the Denver Broncos at at Empower Field at Mile High. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. Subscribe to the Raiders YT channel: https://bit.ly/2IFBrpo For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ #Raiders #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: http://rdrs.co/83Edui Download our app: http://rdrs.co/2ZqD6b Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: http://rdrs.co/shop Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://rdrs.co/bHuv17 2019-12-30T02:36:38.000Z

“We’re on the same page when we go to Vegas,” Carr said after Week 17’s loss to the Denver Broncos. “[But] if we don’t win more, it really doesn’t matter. I don’t care what stadium we play in … if the wins don’t improve, it really doesn’t matter. I think our players and our coaches, the core guys that we have leading our football team, do a really good job of not caring about what’s going on around us. I think we can all agree that there was a lot that went on around us, even from the beginning, and we just kind of kept our heads down and plugged away. It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but I promise you that this organization is in great hands.”

Winning will cure a lot for the quarterback and a fresh start in a new city may be just what he needs.

“Very much,” Carr said when asked if he was excited about the move to Las Vegas. “It’s exciting. I think it’s time for some fresh air.”

The Raiders are set to sail uncharted waters once they move. No NFL team has ever played in Sin City. It’s certainly a high risk, high reward proposition. Time will tell if Carr will be a part of the journey.

READ NEXT: Oakland to Las Vegas: When Do the Raiders Officially Move?

