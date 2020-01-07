Napoleon Kaufman Has Controversial Take on ‘Vegas Raiders’

The Raiders are in a major transitional period with the move to Las Vegas, Nevada looming. It will be the first time the team doesn’t call California home and it will the first time an NFL team plays in Sin City. As it stands, it seems like the team will be called the “Las Vegas Raiders” when they officially move. However, former Raiders star running back Napoleon Kaufman decided to stir the pot on Twitter and suggested that being called the “Las Vegas Raiders” doesn’t sound as “tough.”

Y’all know imma Raider for life but………. “Las Vegas” Raiders just doesn’t have that ring to it 😔 it just doesn’t sound tough or physical….😒. #Raider4Life — Pastor Napoleon (@napoleonkaufman) January 6, 2020

He then decided that the team should go by the “Vegas Raiders” and ditch the Las part.

Vegas Raiders does sound better y’all 🤔 That could be it!! #RaiderNation — Pastor Napoleon (@napoleonkaufman) January 6, 2020

It’s very unlikely the team goes by anything other than the “Las Vegas Raiders” once they make the move. While there are teams that say they’re from a city that they don’t even play in, there aren’t any teams who have tampered with a city name in their team name. It’s going to take some getting used to, but the “Las Vegas Raiders” are here to stay.

Kaufman Admits Nothing Will Be Better Than Oakland

There was perhaps no team in the NFL that better represented their city than the Oakland Raiders. With that era just recently ending, the team will have to build a new identity under the bright lights of Las Vegas. However, Kaufman admitted nothing will ever sound better than the “Oakland Raiders.”

C’mon y’all nothing is better than Oakland Raiders but we gotta find something!!! Las Vegas Raiders ain’t cuttin it. That’s not it! #Raider4Life — Pastor Napoleon (@napoleonkaufman) January 6, 2020

There are many Los Angeles Raiders fans who may disagree with that, but Kaufman finally gave up and sent a message that everybody in Raiders Nation can get behind.

The Raiders….that’s it I’m done 🤷‍♂️ — Pastor Napoleon (@napoleonkaufman) January 6, 2020

Kaufman spent his six years in the NFL in Oakland, so he’s obviously going to be partial to the bay area. Regardless, Raiders fans are as loyal as they come and it’s unlikely a change in the city they play in is going to change that.

Antonio Brown Curse

In unrelated news, Antonio Brown is claiming that he cursed every team that he was involved with during 2019. Out of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Raiders, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, not one of them made it past wild card weekend.

It’s quite a coincidence that no team that he had any involvement with is in the playoffs anymore. If Brown is trying to get back into the NFL, that’s probably not the best way to try and attract teams. The wide receiver is already looked at as a team destroyer and now he’s reveling in all those teams’ failures.

It’s clear that all of the teams he mentioned could’ve used his help, especially the Raiders and Patriots, but he only has himself to blame for not being on a roster. There’s a long offseason ahead and Brown is one of the most talented players in NFL history. It’ll be interesting to see if talent wins out in the end. There will likely be a team willing to take a risk on him, but it’s hard to imagine he can make it work long-term with any franchise.

