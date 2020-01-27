Ravens Take Over NFL Pro Bowl With Amazing Performances

The Baltimore Ravens had a ton of players play a starring role during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, and it’s safe to say the AFC wouldn’t have had a chance of pulling out the 38-33 win if not for the Baltimore influence.

Following the game, a look at the stat ledger was amazing, as it showed the wide ranging impact that was made on the game by all the players. Lamar Jackson claimed the game’s MVP award, but that was just the beginning. Mark Andrews scored a touchdown, Earl Thomas picked off a pass, and Mark Ingram had a nice afternoon running the ball. Justin Tucker also nailed a deep field goal.

Ravens' Pro Bowl highlights in AFC's 38-33 win: -Lamar Jackson Offensive MVP

-Mark Andrews 9 catches (PB record for TEs) for 73 yards and 1 TD

-Earl Thomas INT

-Justin Tucker 50-yard FG

-Mark Ingram 5 carries for 31 yards

-Marlon Humphrey 3 tackles, 1 PD

-Matthew Judon 1 tackle — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 26, 2020

Here’s visual evidence of the game that Jackson had which netted him the award. It was another great performance.

Offensive MVP in his first Pro Bowl appearance. Lamar Jackson's best plays from the 2020 Pro Bowl! #RavensFlock @lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/nDgQkhrobr — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2020

The Ravens sent a ton of players to the game and they played a major role in their conference taking home the victory.

Lamar Jackson Shared Moment With Baylen Brees

Not only did Jackson win the MVP of the game, he won the MVP before the game as well given how he was able to connect with the kids all week long and show out during practice.

In Drew Brees, Jackson found another fan, and at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, the duo connected. Brees’ son Baylen is a big fan of Jackson, and got to catch some passes from him during the festivities in what must have been a thrilling event for the youngsters.

Here’s a look at it taking place and Jackson making the day of the kids:

A day ago, Drew Brees tweeted Lamar Jackson, telling him that his son Baylen is “pumped to meet you.” Today, Jackson was throwing passes to Baylen before his first Pro Bowl practice. (Video from @marlon_humphrey) pic.twitter.com/wGvdwA1SS6 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 22, 2020

Imagine getting to say you caught passes from Jackson the year he set the NFL on fire and changed the game. To be the child of an NFL quarterback would be an amazing thing.

That’s especially true after watching the game that Jackson had on the field on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Tucker Impressed During Pro Bowl Practice

Tucker, the kicker was just one of the players getting going in Orlando, and he started off his week with an awesome display of kicking as usual. Tucker was casually drilling 70 yard field goals during practice.

Here’s a look at the kick that Tucker made:

Better than that was Mark Ingram’s reaction. Acting as holder, Ingram was all in on Tucker’s kicks and was hyping them up almost professionally. Here’s a look at him doing just that:

Get you a holder who celebrates kicks like @markingram21. 😂 @jtuck9 📺: 2020 #ProBowl | Sunday 3pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/NUhGLDH8zx — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2020

Tucker continues to be a wonder, and is obviously one of the NFL’s best kickers for all he can do on the field. Like all the Ravens, he earned yet another trip to Orlando with phenomenal play and statistics in 2019.

It’s good to see the rest of the NFL world getting to celebrate Tucker for all he can do kicking the football now. He remains freakishly long as well as freakishly accurate, and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Adding a 50 yarder in the game was yet another feat to applaud, and he was just one of many great players on the afternoon.

READ NEXT: John Harbaugh Lauds Lamar Jackson’s Leadership