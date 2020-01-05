Titans vs. Ravens: Spread, Odds & Prediction for Divisional Round

The Tennessee Titans are headed to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs to take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are 9.5-point favorites over the Titans and the over-under is set at 49, per OddsShark.

The Titans continued their hot streak by upsetting the Patriots at Foxborough, a postseason rarity during the Bill Belichick era. Tennessee will travel to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a challenging matchup.

Jackson lost his one lone postseason game and is looking for a bit of redemption. Jackson wants to avenge his so-so performance from last postseason and get his first playoff victory.

“That game still motivates me,” Jackson told ESPN. “I still haven’t played my second playoff game yet. … That game is over with. We’ve been having a great year this year. We just got to keep it going. I want a Super Bowl. I’m not worried about that. That was my rookie season.”

The Titans Upset the Patriots to Advance to the Divisional Round

Tennessee came away with a hard-fought victory against New England much to the delight of bettors who took the money line on the Titans underdogs. The Titans relied on a heavy dose of Derrick Henry to seal the win. Henry finished with 34 carries for 182 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots. Like New England, the Ravens defense is sure to see a lot of Henry.

The difference is the Titans will face a much more explosive offense against the Ravens than they saw versus the Patriots. Just as the Ravens will look to slow down Henry, the Titans have a massive challenge in game-planning for Jackson and what he brings to Baltimore’s offense.

The Titans went a respectable 9-7 against the spread during the regular season. The over hit in ten out of 16 of the Titans games in 2019. Baltimore enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed and will have home-field advantage as long as they are in the playoffs. Baltimore is a remarkable 10-5-1 against the spread rewarding bettors throughout the season, per OddsShark. The total hit the over in nine of their 16 regular-season contests.

Prediction: Ravens Top Titans to Advance to AFC Championship

Tennessee has been on a hot streak during the second half of the season but defeating the Ravens is a tall task. Mark Ingram has not put up the kind of numbers that Henry did this season, but the Ravens running back is also an integral part of Baltimore’s offense.

The Titans did a great job of shutting down the Patriots offense, but the Ravens have a lot more weapons that Tennessee will have to prepare to hold in check. We like the Ravens to come away with the victory and cover the spread on their way to the AFC Championship. Look for Jackson to square off against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Heavy’s Pick: Ravens 31 Titans 20. Ravens Cover -9.5 Spread. Over on the Point Total.