Richard Sherman Sounds Off On Critics: “In Big Games I Show Up”

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman set the record straight for his critics following a playoff victory against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Richard Sherman GOES OFF on his critics 🗣 pic.twitter.com/xaDoaU1p5P — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 12, 2020

Sherman was asked a question about what coverage he played during a pivotal moment in the NFC divisional playoff game.

Sherman answered that he was in man coverage which allowed him to get a crucial interception against Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins that helped give the 49ers momentum in their first playoff win of the season.

The outspoken Sherman would then go on to address his critics, who he believes only think he is effective as a zone cornerback.

“I get tired of hearing, “Oh man he’s a zone corner” I get tired of hearing the excuses for why I’m great,” said Sherman.

“It was man coverage, I covered the man, I picked the ball off.”

Sherman saves his best for the biggest moments

Sherman went on to expand on his playoff pedigree and how he feels he is being held to a standard that is unfair based on his body of work as a professional football player.

“In the playoffs, in big games, I show up. I show up year in and year out. Whether it’s 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, unless I tear my Achilles I’m out there and I’m doing my job at a high level.” said Sherman.

“I get tired of the excuses for why I’m good, “Oh my God, they were playing zone. Oh my God, it was this guy. Oh my God, the receiver slipped, Oh my God, ” Sherman continued.

“It’s like, why don’t other people get those opportunities then? You know what I mean there are a lot of other corners out there who have the same opportunities I have you know.”

Sherman’s believes his consistency leads to resentment

Sherman believes that there was a mark set on early in his career. Not many expected Sherman to have a career this exceptional and some of his critics still believe that the Hall of Fame talent is overrated.

“It’s odd, it’s like people got frustrated that I was so confident early on in my career. I was so confident early on that people wanted me to fail and when I didn’t fail, it’s like ‘how do we tear him down in other ways, how do we find a way to tear him down, How do we find a way to rip his game apart. Because I’m too consistent on a year in and year out basis,” explained Sherman.

“Since I’ve gotten to the league every category that matters to a corner, I’m number 1 in. Completion percentage, interceptions, touchdowns against, yards, completion percentage, passer rating. You know if that was any other corner, it wouldn’t even be a conversation. ”

It’s safe to say the Pro Bowl corner is agitated with his doubters. Looking at Sherman’s body of work, it would almost be impossible for him not to be. At this point in his career there are very few cornerbacks that have been able to play at his level consistently.

“I’m the playoffs. I’ve played in 13 games now – zero touchdowns given up, three interceptions show me someone else doing it like that and then I’ll enjoy the argument you know what I mean but there isn’t. “