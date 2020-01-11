Richard Sherman Trolls Kirk Cousins Following Crucial Interception

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is coming off of a career-defining victory over future Hall of Famer Drew Brees in the NFL Wild Card round. However, despite his brilliant play a week ago, Cousins is mostly known for two things. One, his fully guaranteed $84 million contract that he received from the Vikings two seasons ago. Two, his viral catchphrase “You Like That,” A phrase that he brought back out following the team’s victory over the New Orleans Saints.

While Cousins’ words are beloved in the state of Minnesota, and previously in the Washington D.C. area, opponents have grown tired of Cousins’ mantra, and when San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman got his hands on a football today, he let his feelings be known.

Richard Sherman “I Like That” Following INT

“I like that” – Richard Sherman after picking off Kirk Cousinspic.twitter.com/TlJwGtnPRg — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2020

Midway through the third quarter of Saturday’s divisional-round bout between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers, Richard Sherman made a game-altering interception off of Kirk Cousins.

Sherman, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, went to the sideline filled with adrenaline and shouted “I like that” to his fellow teammates while they showered the star cornerback with congratulations. Sherman’s comments, of course, are a response to Cousins’ well-known “You Like That?” saying.

Sherman’s interception set the 49ers up with phenomenal field advantage on the 44-yard line. San Francisco took advantage of the short field when running back Tevin Coleman found the end zone. The touchdown pushed the 49ers lead to two scores, something I’m sure Sherman did truly like.

Sherman’s Sustained Greatness

When the Seattle Seahawks opted to move on from cornerback Richard Sherman, many believed his career was on the back-nine. Sherman was fresh off of an Achilles injury and was entering his eighth NFL season.

However, Sherman just keeps chugging along. According to NFL Research, since being selected out of Stanford in the 5th round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Sherman has more interceptions (38 including playoffs) than any other player in the NFL.

In 2019, Sherman proved to still be one of the league’s very best talents they have to offer at the cornerback position. Sherman finished the regular season with a superb 88.9 PFF grade. In fact, Sherman’s impressive grade made him PFF’s top-rated cornerback in all of football this season.

Sherman’s 2019 campaign was definitely one for the ages. The star corner allowed just 8.4 yards per reception (third-most in NFL), forced the 10th-best in completion rate (17.6%), all while allowing a single touchdown reception on 517 coverage snaps.

While newcomers like Nick Bosa and Kwon Alexander have stolen headlines for the 49ers new and improved defense, Sherman is still the driving force for one of the league’s elite units.

