Seahawks’ Marshawn Lynch Has Epic Response on D.K. Metcalf

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has a way of getting to the point without many words, and it was no different after D.K. Metcalf’s breakout performance against the Eagles. Lynch summed up his thoughts about his new teammate remarking about his rare combination of size and speed.

“That he a big a– dude who can move like that,” Lynch noted after the game, per Yahoo Sports.

Metcalf measured at 6’3″ and 228 pounds at the NFL Combine and still managed to run a blazing 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Yet, Metcalf surprisingly slipped to the second round as some were concerned about his agility given his big size. Metcalf struggled in the 3-cone drill running 7.38 seconds which likely contributed to his draft-day slide.

Metcalf finished with seven receptions, 160 yards and one touchdown in the Seahawks’ Wild Card playoff win. Even more impressive than Metcalf’s numbers is when the catches occurred. Metcalf’s final reception sealed the victory for the Seahawks and was just one of several key catches the rookie receiver made down the final stretch.

Russell Wilson Called D.K. Metcalf “Special” After the Seahawks Win Over the Eagles

D. K. Metcalf's Ridiculous Batman Level Workout! | 2019 NFL Combine HighlightsWide receiver D.K. Metcalf put on a show at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine! Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: NFL Vault http://www.youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush http://www.youtube.com/nflrush #NFL #Football #AmericanFootball 2019-03-02T22:17:45.000Z

Count Russell Wilson among Metcalf’s admirers as the Seahawks quarterback praised the receiver after his playoff performance. Wilson noted the two have been working together since the offseason.

“DK was special tonight, and he’s been special all year,” Wilson noted, per Yahoo Sports. “He’s one of the best rookies that’s come out. He’s got a nice little chip on his shoulder, too – I’m glad he’s on our team, that’s for sure, and he’s on our team for a long time. I think the great thing about him, though, is that he’s always been professional from day one. Nothing happens by accident. [It has been about his] his preparation, how he’s prepared week in, week out – even since the offseason – all the extra work, all the early mornings, throwing at 5:20 in the morning in the summer. That’s what greatness looks like.”

Marshawn Lynch Has Scored Back-to-Back Touchdowns in His NFL Return

Seattle Goes BEAST MODE on 2 Minute Drill TDMarshawn Lynch goes BEAST MODE and scores to extend Seahawks lead. The Seattle Seahawks take on the Philadelphia Eagles during the Wild Card Round of the 2019 NFL postseason. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: NFL Vault http://www.youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush http://www.youtube.com/nflrush NFL Play Football https://www.youtube.com/playfootball NFL Podcasts https://www.youtube.com/nflpodcasts #NFL #MarshawnLynch #Seahawks 2020-01-05T23:18:53.000Z

Lynch has not put up eye-popping numbers, but he has looked anything but washed. For the second straight week, Lynch found his way into the endzone and this time ran through Eagles defenders to make it happen.

Lynch may be impressed by his rookie teammate but his NFL comeback is equally special. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Lynch’s approach since he returned prior to the playoffs.

“Let me say while I have a chance that he has been so much fun to have join this team,” Carroll said, per 710 ESPN Seattle. “He has really been an asset to us from the moment he stepped in the building. He’s helped the young guys, he’s uplifted other people, he’s worked hard, he’s studied his butt off, he’s performed well. He’s ready to come back and do it again…The people who always wondered about him should see a side of this guy – he is dead serious about helping this club and he’s doing everything he can to make the very most of this opportunity and that’s all we can ever ask of a guy,”